  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 1 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley

The Reds earned a hard-fought victory against Burnley at Turf Moor.

By AFP Monday 1 Jan 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 7,385 Views 25 Comments
http://the42.ie/3776351
Liverpool players celebrate.
Image: Martin Rickett
Liverpool players celebrate.
Liverpool players celebrate.
Image: Martin Rickett

Updated at 18.02

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER RAGNAR Klavan scored a dramatic injury-time winner as the Reds consolidated their place in the Premier Leagueâ€™s top four with a 2-1 victory over Burnley on Monday.

Jurgen Kloppâ€™s side had taken the lead just after the hour after a fine strike from Senegal forward Sadio Mane -â€“ his eighth goal of the season â€” but Johann Berg Gudmundsson levelled three minutes from time with a diving header.

However, Klavan â€” the first Estonian to score a goal in Premier League history â€” ensured Liverpool clinched all three points when he nodded in from close range in the fourth minute of added time.

Liverpool had scored 30 goals in eight away games in all competitions before this clash, butÂ found Burnley more stubborn opposition.

For the majority of the game the Reds were required to show a grittier side to their play compared to the free-flowing football seen this season.

Klopp made seven changes from the side which came from behind to clinch a 2-1 win over Leicester City 48 hours previously.

The visitors were without in-form duo Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah, who had thigh and groin injuries respectively.

Liverpool were fortunate not to be punished early on when Trent Alexander-Arnold was caught by Scott Arfield who slipped in Ashley Barnes, but the Clarets striker lifted his shot over the crossbar.

The Reds found their rhythm and a intricate passing move culminated in a shooting opportunity for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who saw his low angled drive beaten away by Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Liverpool dominated possession as the first half wore on but without Coutinhoâ€™s quick-thinking creativity in midfield they struggled to break Burnley down.

Burnley threatened sporadically as they looked to soak up the pressure, although Simon Mignolet was called into action to save Arfieldâ€™s glancing header.

Without Coutinho and Salah this was a game when Liverpool needed Mane to step up and recapture his scintillating form of last season, and despite largely struggling he provided a moment of quality.

When Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain intelligently picked out the run of Alexander-Arnold on the right flank, the full-backâ€™s deflected cross found Mane in the centre of the box.

The Senegal forward controlled the ball turned on sixpence and lashed an unstoppable shot past Burnley keeper Nick Pope and high into the roof of the net.

Liverpool looked the more likely to score a second and a brilliant save from Pope kept out a thumping shot from Alexander-Arnold which looked destined for the top-right corner.

Burnley equalised in the 87th minute when Charlie Taylorâ€™s cross from the left was flicked on by substitute Sam Vokes and the stooping Gudmundsson headed past Mignolet.

However, Liverpool scored with the seconds ticking away when Oxlade-Chamberlainâ€™s free-kick was headed back across goal by Dejan Lovren to leave centre-back partner Klavan with the simplest of headers from a few yards out.

-Â Â©Â AFP, 2017

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

Zinedine Zidaneâ€™s son set for Switzerland move>

Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pressure mounts on Mark Hughes as Stoke slip up again
Pressure mounts on Mark Hughes as Stoke slip up again
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
LIVE: Everton v Man United, Premier League
FOOTBALL
Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
Van Dijk delight over 'perfect' Liverpool switch
'It wasn't in the scouting footage!' - Klopp surprised by 'remarkable' Salah's goalscoring exploits
LIVERPOOL
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
As it happened: Burnley v Liverpool, Premier League
'I got a telephone call from Cork City who said they would look after me and help me get fit'
BOXING
'Any shows where I'm the main event, RTÃ‰ can - and will - have them, no matter what'
'Any shows where I'm the main event, RTÃ‰ can - and will - have them, no matter what'
18 for 18: Bray's Daina Moorehouse isn't the next Katie Taylor, but has an eye on her crown
â€˜Ali was a great champion, an important civil rights figure, but he treated women horriblyâ€™
MANCHESTER UNITED
Pogba urges misfiring Man United to 'wake up'
Pogba urges misfiring Man United to 'wake up'
'Cantona lit the flame, but it was Keane who kept it burning for more than a decade'
Worrying scenes as Lukaku carried off following clash of heads

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie