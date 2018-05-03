  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 3 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool fans praised by club and police for 'exemplary' behaviour in Rome

‘Over 5,000 fans made the journey to the Italian capital for yesterday’s semi-final second leg, behaving impeccably throughout, with no major incidents reported.’

By The42 Team Thursday 3 May 2018, 9:57 PM
43 minutes ago 1,950 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3993708
Reds fans at the Stadio Olimpico.
Reds fans at the Stadio Olimpico.
Reds fans at the Stadio Olimpico.

LIVERPOOL AND MERSEYSIDE Police have praised the behaviour of the club’s fans after the Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma passed without incident.

Liverpool supporter Sean Cox was left in a critical condition after trouble erupted outside Anfield in the minutes leading up to kick-off in last week’s opening leg.

But after Liverpool issued strict advice to supporters planning to attend the return match in Rome, the police highlighted the good behaviour of the fans who headed to Italy.

Away supporters were held back at the Stadio Olimpico for an extended period after the match, which saw the Reds progress to the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev despite a 4-2 loss.

“Liverpool would like to thank all supporters who travelled to Rome for Wednesday evening’s Champions League meeting with Roma at Stadio Olimpico for their exemplary conduct,” a club statement released on Thursday said.

“Over 5,000 fans made the journey to the Italian capital for yesterday’s semi-final second leg, behaving impeccably throughout, with no major incidents reported.

LFC also acknowledges the significant resources deployed by Roma, Uefa, Merseyside police, Italian police and security services in Rome to ensure all fans enjoyed a safe visit.”

Merseyside Police also highlighted that Liverpool supporters emerged with credit from the trip to the Italian capital.

Chief superintendent Dave Charnock said: “I would like to commend the Liverpool fans for their exceptional behaviour during last night’s match in Rome.

“It was all very good-natured and there were no major issues reported. I would also like to thank the stewards and staff from Liverpool for their support and assistance.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I’m 100% committed to Ireland… you should want to play for only one country’

Athlone roots, 14 seasons in England, 10 clubs and league promotion at last

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
Liverpool fans praised by club and police for 'exemplary' behaviour in Rome
Liverpool fans praised by club and police for 'exemplary' behaviour in Rome
Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
'With the right opportunity and right timing' - Lampard ready for management
LIVERPOOL
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox': Klopp's Liverpool dedicate win to injured Irish fan
46 and counting: Liverpool break Champions League record on goal-mad night in Rome
PREMIER LEAGUE
Guardiola: I wanted to play for Newcastle under Bobby Robson
Guardiola: I wanted to play for Newcastle under Bobby Robson
Man United boss gives very strange reason for freezing out Bailly
'He has not brought the club a bit further. Everything is always focused on him'
REAL MADRID
We will be on fire â Klopp warns Real Madrid
We will be on fire – Klopp warns Real Madrid
'Real should be worried' - Lampard and Gerrard back Liverpool to win Champions League
Bayern goalkeeper posts apology for 'unnecessary' Champions League error

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie