Wednesday 16 May, 2018
Liverpool and Manchester United to play in new Club World Cup - reports

The planned tournament will see each team earn £100 million just for participating.

By Gavin Quinn Wednesday 16 May 2018, 10:34 AM
Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho's sides could gain a massive financial boost by competing in the tournament.
Image: Peter Byrne/Dave Howarth
Image: Peter Byrne/Dave Howarth

FIFA ARE PLANNING a new club 24-team summer tournament that will replace the current Club World Cup and Confederations Cup that will see each team earn £100 million each for competing, according to reports.

The maiden tournament is expected to take place in 2021 with China being the host. English giants Liverpool and Manchester United are among teams to be invited, with a qualification process to be put in place for subsequent tournaments, The Times reports.

Fifa president, Gianni Infantino’s plans will see 12 teams from Europe, with at least four South American sides and a selection of clubs from Africa, Asia, North America and potentially Oceania compete.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are said to have welcomed the proposals with Barcelona describing the tournament as an opportunity for clubs ‘to contribute to the growth of their brands’.

Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are among some of the other clubs allegedly confirmed for the tournament with a number of other top European clubs in contention.

The format is expected to include eight groups of three, a quarter-final stage, semi-finals and final, taking place from June 10-28 in 2021.

Uefa and the Premier League are both said to have expressed concerns about the proposed competition with Infantino hoping officially confirm the competition in June.

Gavin Quinn
gavin@the42.ie

