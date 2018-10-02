This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 2 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He has sacrificed himself' - Fellaini embodies the spirit that Man United need, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho said he is pleased with the progress being made by the Belgian midfielder this season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 3:33 PM
54 minutes ago 1,201 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4264512
Marouane Fellaini in action for Man United.
Image: Martin Rickett
Marouane Fellaini in action for Man United.
Marouane Fellaini in action for Man United.
Image: Martin Rickett

MAROUANE FELLAINI “HAS improved from last season”, says Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, with the versatile Belgian typifying the spirit required at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are enduring a testing time at present, with a three-game run without a win seeing pressure piled on all concerned.

United need everybody to start pulling in the same direction, with talk of unrest and divides behind the scenes doing nobody any favours.

Mourinho believes Fellaini is among those setting the most positive example, with the Portuguese having always been a big fan of a much-maligned 30-year-old who has never let him down.

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round - Old Trafford The 30-year-old signed a new two-year deal with Man United in June.

“I am very happy with him. He is one of the players that has improved from last season,” the United manager told MUTV.

“He’s playing well in different positions. You can feel his commitment, his heart and his happiness to be at the club, and to stay at the club, and to play for the club.

“Clearly, he is showing that famous thing of the team being more important than one of us and he has sacrificed himself for the team.

“He is being more defensive in some matches and then being almost like a striker in others, like he was in the last match [at Old Trafford against Derby] when we needed a goal and we had one player less.

“I’m really happy with Marouane’s stability and performances.”

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Old Trafford This will be Fellaini's sixth season at Old Trafford having been signed by David Moyes in 2013. Source: Martin Rickett

Fellaini signed a new two-year contract with United in June which includes the option for a further 12-month extension.

It had appeared at one stage as though he would be moving on, having reached the end of his previous deal, but his value to the Red Devils’ cause under Mourinho helped to convince him to stay put.

After committing to fresh terms, the former Everton man can now continue to edge ever closer to 200 appearances for United – with another 35 outings required to hit that mark.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar lauds 'winner' Tuchel and insists best is yet to come
    Neymar lauds 'winner' Tuchel and insists best is yet to come
    Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold makes shortlist for best young footballer in the world prize
    Former Man United striker Rossi escapes drugs ban
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'He has sacrificed himself' - Fellaini embodies the spirit that Man United need, says Mourinho
    'He has sacrificed himself' - Fellaini embodies the spirit that Man United need, says Mourinho
    Mourinho: Some Manchester United players care more than others
    United defender shifts blame away from Mourinho after 'awful' West Ham loss
    MUNSTER
    'When I'm as fit as I can be and in as good form as I can be, I back myself to play'
    'When I'm as fit as I can be and in as good form as I can be, I back myself to play'
    'A pretty strong team will be put out': Leinster go into Munster with one eye on Europe
    Leavy, Ryan and McGrath back to boost Leinster for Munster showdown

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie