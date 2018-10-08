Ireland's Doherty wins player of the month award as superb form with Wolves continues

A FIRST EVER Premier League goal and now a reward for his superb form in the month of September.

Matt Doherty celebrates his goal for Wolves against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Source: John Walton

It’s been a good couple of days for Irish defender Matt Doherty. He got Wolves off to a flying start in October when netting the only goal of the game on Saturday to secure a 1-0 win away to Crystal Palace.

And that was a continuation of his impressive start to the Premier League season that has seen him voted September’s PFA Player of the Month.

The 26-year-old received 39% of the vote with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard in second place on 26% and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette in third on 18%.

Wolves picked up 10 points out of a possible 12 in September with victories over West Ham, Burnley and Southampton – games where they all kept clean sheets – and a 1-1 draw away to Man United. Doherty’s attacking play yielded assists for goals against Burnley and Southampton.

It’s all good news at club level for the Dublin native who has helped Wolves climb to seventh in the Premier League table.

Now he just needs that international recognition, still awaiting a first competitive appearance after coming on as a sub in three friendlies to date for Ireland.

With a Nations League double-bill coming up at the Aviva Stadium against Denmark on Saturday and Wales next Tuesday, Doherty could not have done much more to force his way into the thoughts of manager Martin O’Neill.

