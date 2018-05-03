  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 3 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm probably going through the back door': Ruddock happy in the club game

The former Wales head coach is now settled in his role at Lansdowne.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 3 May 2018, 6:30 AM
40 minutes ago 897 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3990043
Ruddock has been in charge of Lansdowne since 2011.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ruddock has been in charge of Lansdowne since 2011.
Ruddock has been in charge of Lansdowne since 2011.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MIKE RUDDOCK SAYS he is unlikely to return to professional rugby at this stage of his career, with the former Wales head coach now settled in his role with Lansdowne as the club bid for a third Ulster Bank League title this weekend.

Ruddock had been linked with the Cardiff Blues head coach position before Christmas but Australian John Mulvihill has since been appointed to succeed Danny Wilson at the Welsh region.

The 58-year-old’s name has also been mentioned in relation to the soon-to-be-vacant head job at Connacht, with the western province set to part ways with Kieran Keane after just one season.

However Ruddock, who has been in charge of Lansdowne for the last seven seasons, leading the Dublin club to two AIL titles in that time, says he has not actively looked for coaching opportunities within the professional game since leaving his role as Ireland U20s coach in 2014.

“I haven’t got an agent or anyone sort of promoting my cause,” Ruddock said. “I haven’t really ever had one of those. I’ve never been overly worried that way, to promote myself that way.

“If anyone ever wanted to talk to me, they’re very welcome to talk to me, but I’m pretty settled now. Coming up to 59 now, I’m probably going through the back door, rather than coming back in the front door. You’d never say never, but it’s highly unlikely.”

Ruddock has held a number of high-profile positions in the past, including the Leinster head coach role for three seasons and the top job in Welsh rugby, during which he masterminded their first Grand Slam win in 27 years back in 2005.

After three years at Worcester Warriors, Ruddock returned to Ireland to manage the development of the next generation at U20 level, enjoying varying levels of success and oversee the emergence of the likes of Tadhg Furlong and Garry Ringrose among many others.

The former back row brought a wealth of experience to Lansdowne after the club had earned promotion to Division 1A in 2011 and in driving levels of professionalism and raising standards, has been at the helm during a period of success for the club, which has included two league titles and a Bateman Cup crown.

Niall Kenneally with Ian Prendiville The 2018 Ulster Bank League final takes place this Sunday at 3pm. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Lansdowne will be looking to add to their haul under Ruddock’s tutelage on Sunday when they face holders Cork Constitution in the Ulster Bank League final at the Aviva Stadium, which is a repeat of last month’s Bateman Cup decider.

Led by former Munster out-half Scott Deasy, who is now the club’s all-time leading points scorer, Lansdowne finished top of Division 1A — their dominance underlined by a 10-point cushion over second-placed Terenure — and then kept their double bid alive with a powerful defeat of Garryowen in the semi-finals.

But Con, hurting from their Bateman Cup defeat, will be determined to retain their crown and the latest instalment of a fascinating rivalry is another piquant subplot to the biggest occasion in the domestic calendar.

“It’s going to come down to a massive effort again on Sunday against an excellent team, who know how to win in fairness,” Ruddock continued.

“The pitch looks fantastic and I’m hoping there is a reasonable crowd. May Bank Holiday, I’m hoping people turn out and give the club game a shot in the arm with a good attendance.

“It should be good fun, really good fun.”

Ruddock is unlikely to have Leinster centre Tom Daly available for the final after he made his comeback in the province’s heavy defeat to Connacht last week, while Peter Dooley and Charlie Rock ‘will have decisions to make’ whether or not to play ahead of the British and Irish Cup final with Leinster ‘A’ on Saturday week.

“It doesn’t hurt to put yourself out there [at the Aviva] in a Cup final and show people what you can do,” the Welshman adds, knowing he’ll need all hands on deck come 3pm Sunday.

“Their [Cork Con] pack is very strong and key guys there with a lot of big-game intellectually property and then you have half-backs who dictate matters and boys outside who can score and finish.

“And a big strong defence, last year I think they had the best defensive stats in the league so they’re tough. They’re tough to break down.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Connacht must make progress across the board after Keane sacking

Taste of silverware intensifies trophy chase with Munster, says CJ Stander

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
'He spat at a girl' - Fellaini hits back at Carragher criticism
'He spat at a girl' - Fellaini hits back at Carragher criticism
'I wouldn't have a problem with life in China': Out-of-contract Fellaini enjoying strong bargaining position
Bayern goalkeeper posts apology for 'unnecessary' Champions League error
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool break Champions League scoring record
Liverpool break Champions League scoring record
Roma's Monchi calls for VAR, bemoans 'incredible' refereeing mistakes
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox' - Jurgen Klopp
PREMIER LEAGUE
Big calls go Liverpool's way and more Champions League talking points
Big calls go Liverpool's way and more Champions League talking points
'We don't do it the easy way'
Nervy Liverpool prevail after highest scoring Champions League semi-final in history
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
As it happened: Roma v Liverpool, Champions League semi-final
As it happened: Roma v Liverpool, Champions League semi-final
Klopp focused on Liverpool 'dream', not off-field distractions
Heynckes: Ulreich had a 'little blackout'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie