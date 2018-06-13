Ex-Aston Villa striker Drennan back in senior football after two-year break

Drennan announced in 2016 he would be taking time out of the game.

Drennan announced in 2016 he would be taking time out of the game.

MIKEY DRENNAN FEELS he is ready to relaunch his football career in the League of Ireland after signing with Sligo Rovers, having taken a two-year break from the game.

The 24-year-old striker put his promising career on hold in May 2016 after bravely opening up about a three-year battle with depression.

Drennan has been playing with local club Evergreen in Kilkenny for the last 12 months and after declining several previous offers to return to senior football, says the time is now right for him to make a comeback with Sligo.

“It has been with me for the last couple of years about returning to the league,” he said.

“It has come up a few times, but I wasn’t 100% sure or ready to commit. I didn’t want to disappoint anyone by not being able to give my all, or to waste anyone’s time. I feel now I’m ready and this is a great fit for me.

“It’s four months to take a fantastic chance to get back into league football and full-time football. I’ve had two years out of the progressional game and I’m delighted to be able to return today. There were other clubs speaking to me and it was flattering to have that, but as soon as I came up here I was made feel really welcome by everyone and it was the club I wanted to sign for.

“Ger (Lyttle) was brilliant, I can see why people speak about his man-management. All of the players really welcomed me in too as soon as I walked through the door so you can tell it’s a good dressing-room. I feel fit but I’ll need a couple of weeks for sharpness and to get that bit extra fitness that comes with league matches.

“It was a tough decision to go for it and return to football. After two years it was probably always going to be. But I feel I’m in a place to do it and I can’t wait to put on the Sligo Rovers jersey, play in The Showgrounds and let’s see what can come from it.”

Drennan is a former Ireland U21 international and at the time of stepping away from football, he had returned to some of his best form with Shamrock Rovers, ending the 2015 season as the club’s top scorer with 12 league goals.

Drennan was announced as a Sligo player this evening. Source: Sligo Rovers

The Kilkenny native returned to Ireland in 2015 after a four-year spell with Aston Villa, during which he had loan spells with Carlisle United and Portsmouth.

Commenting on the signing of Drennan, Sligo boss Ger Lyttle said: “I’ve been tracking him for a couple of weeks and there was interest from a couple of other clubs. We invited him up and he was able to play in the friendly last night. We made him the offer and it was signed this morning so I think that speaks volumes for both parties.

“Our club is perfect for him. I have a lot of respect for how Mikey has conducted himself. When he left Shamrock Rovers, he could have easily stayed there and ignored things, but he didn’t. He tackled things head on, he was open, he was brave when being so open, and we’re really thrilled he has chosen us to make his return to the league.

“We pride ourselves at the club at being a great opportunity for any player and environment for them to flourish. He sees that I think. We want to build a squad here full of quality.”

Drennan will bring a real goal-scoring threat to Sligo’s forward line, which has struggled to hit the net during the first half of the campaign.

“I think it’s a great move for the club. Even in the game he played, albeit it was a low-key friendly, he showed the movement, the touches, that clear ability he possesses. He plays off a striker or as one and offers a big goal threat too,” Lyttle added.

“There is a good level of fitness there. It’s a huge boost for us and he comes into contention in July. I think our fans will be really pleased with the signing. It’s going to take him a small bit of time to adjust to playing Premier Division football again but I think he’ll prove to be a great signing for us.”

Delighted to have signed with @sligorovers🔴⚪️ looking forward to get back playing #bitored https://t.co/XUljz5sGxg — mikey drennan (@mikeydrennan) June 13, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!