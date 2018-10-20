This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 20 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No miracle needed, just Munster mettle, as Gloucester come to Thomond

Johann van Graan has all the tools he needs to keep Munster in control of Pool 2.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 12:47 AM
23 minutes ago 232 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4296210

IT’S A FIXTURE that inevitably draws up evocative memories of Heineken Cups past, but the midday glare on Thomond Park this afternoon is unlikely to be caught by a knife-edge contest.

John Kelly John Kelly celebrates scoring Munster's fourth try in 2003. Source: ©INPHO

January 18 2003 will forever remain a cornerstone of Munster lore. The day they needed four tries and a 27-point win over powerful English opponents, and relentlessly battered their way to a 33-5 win over awestruck Gloucester.

Today [KO 1pm, Virgin Media 1 and BT Sport 2], may well bring about a similar scoreline, but it won’t come down to miracles or magic. Just a Munster team in increasingly good shape.

We ought to have known it was coming last weekend. All concerns around Johann van Graan’s side after losses to Glasgow, Cardiff and Leinster fizzled away once they flicked that switch that puts them into European mode.

In Exeter, they ratcheted the intensity through the roof to meet the continent’s form team head on. The result was a draw, but the location of it left the Chiefs’ hopes badly dented while Munster took 10-10 and looked forward to back-to-back home matches in the tournament.

Of course, the two-points-gained only keep them in the driving seat if they are consolidated, potential points must still be converted to tangible steps out of Pool 2 and towards the quarter-finals.

Johann van Graan 15/10/2018 Johann van Graan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Gloucester come to Limerick with a win over French champions Castres under their belt and a array of threats worthy of respect. Ben Morgan has been in barnstorming form and has earned an England recall, former Leicester Tigers stalwart Ed Slater is back in the second row to captain the side, Matt Banahan will be a hard man to stop if he gets going and the semi-final loss to Racing 92 is too fresh for Munster not to be wary of lingering line-out knowledge in Gerbrandt Grobler’s possession.

Then, of course, there is the terrifically talented Danny Cipriani.

It has already been a tumultuous year for the 30-year-old playmaker. His first England start in a decade was thoroughly deserved after he delivered some of his best rugby for Wasps.

Since moving to Gloucester he has already returned to haunt his old side at the Ricoh Arena with a dazzling display of incisive running and a sublime breadth of passing. However, controversy has dogged the Londoner since the switch too; namely a £2,000 fine and guilty plea to common assault for a pre-season incident in Jersey that left a female police officer with a bruised neck.

Joey Carbery 15/10/2018 Carbery in training at UL this week. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

It will be intriguing to see Cipriani stand opposite Joey Carbery in Thomond. On the field, there are inescapable similarities between the Athy man and the 16-cap England international. If the rain stays away during the 80 minutes ahead, the elusive running and seamless passing from the men in the 10 jerseys could make for quite a spectacle.

Munster are bruised by their exploits in Exeter, Keith Earls’ warm-up injury keeps him out again and Van Graan has made four changes to his pack. Niall Scannell’s presence will be missed after he picked up a training ground knock midweek. Rhys Marshall comes into the side in his place among an all new front row while Tommy O’Donnell replaces Chris Cloete at openside.

Munster will never shake off the connection with their past in this competition, but the modern iteration of the reds have weapons in every department to trouble (former Ulster and Ireland centre) Jonny Bell’s defence.

Munster's CJ Stander and Peter O'Mahony CJ Stander and Peter O'Mahony in Sandy Park. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

The addition of Tadhg Beirne brings another voracious carrying threat and his presence helps to free up CJ Stander to do the same. Peter O’Mahony’s breakdown presence grows and grows, while Rory Scannell’s ability to act from first receiver gives Munster added scope to attack and stretch teams enough to put Andrew Conway and Mike Haley to work.

Duncan Williams, meanwhile, is working to ensure the continuing absence of Conor Murray has not felt as punitive as many expected. And should Van Graan need to turn the game, or just turn up the tempo in search of a fourth try, the return to fitness of Alby Mathewson will be a bench resource well worth turning to.

No miracle needed, just Munster with their European switch in the on position.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Munster

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Dan Goggin
12. Rory Scannell
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. Joey Carbery
9. Duncan Williams

1. James Cronin
2. Rhys Marshall
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Stephen Archer
19. Billy Holland
20. Arno Botha
21. Alby Mathewson
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Sammy Arnold

Gloucester:

15. Jason Woodward
14. Matt Banahan
13. Billy Twelvetrees
12. Mark Atkinson
11. Tom Marshall
10. Danny Cipriani
9. Callum Braley

1. Josh Hohneck
2. Franco Marais
3. Fraser Balmain
4. Tom Savage
5. Ed Slater (captain)
6. Freddie Clarke
7. Jake Polledri
8. Ben Morgan

Replacements:

16. Henry Walker
17. Val Rapava Ruskin
18. Ciaran Knight
19. Gerbrandt Grobler
20. Gareth Evans
21. Ben Vellacott
22. Owen Williams
23. Tom Hudson

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'They haven't seen the best of Sean Maguire' - Preston striker ready to repay fans for patience
    'They haven't seen the best of Sean Maguire' - Preston striker ready to repay fans for patience
    After constant Mourinho criticism, it's been some turnaround for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford
    'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football
    LEINSTER
    'Nothing fazes him': Cullen backs Larmour to take on Toulouse
    'Nothing fazes him': Cullen backs Larmour to take on Toulouse
    Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    Toulouse to appeal Kaino's five-week ban for 'striking with the shoulder'
    IRELAND
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    'There needs to be change at the very top of Irish football' - Townsend says 'boys club' is holding Ireland back
    CHELSEA
    Jose Mourinho bids to avoid equalling David Moyes-era record
    Jose Mourinho bids to avoid equalling David Moyes-era record
    'Would I celebrate like crazy my team’s goal or victory at Stamford Bridge? I don't think so'
    Carragher reveals Liverpool 'astonishment' at Chelsea paying £50m for Torres

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie