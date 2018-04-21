  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Nemanja Matic: Pogba will improve but 'needs to take more responsibility'

Pogba’s Man United teammate is urging him to deliver more for the Premier League side.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Apr 2018, 10:04 AM
54 minutes ago 943 Views 3 Comments
MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Nemanja Matic has said star team-mate Paul Pogba needs to “take more responsibility.”

The 25 year-old France international has been criticised for some of his displays this season, with manager Jose Mourinho unhappy with the midfielder’s form at times.

But Pogba produced a stunning half in United’s come-from-behind derby win over Manchester City earlier this month, scoring a brace.

Matic said his team-mate would only get better, but he urged Pogba to deliver more often for United.

“With his quality, personality, he needs to have more confidence, needs to take more responsibility,” Matic told UK newspapers ahead of United’s FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham on Saturday.

“Of course he’s still young, he can improve and he will improve and he showed in this game [against City] that he always can play better and better.

“He took responsibility, he scored and give to other players more confidence – after his first goal we started to believe we can do something. It is exactly what he has to do.”

Pogba has scored five goals and assisted 10 in 23 Premier League appearances this season.

Matic feels it is obvious just what Pogba can produce, saying: “He is a great player.

“He runs a lot, has quality with the ball, he can score and he can also defend very well.”

