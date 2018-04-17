  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man Utd braced for busy summer as Neville calls on Mourinho to clear house

The former Red Devils defender is expecting there to be plenty of comings and goings.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 8:42 AM
32 minutes ago 1,210 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3961855
Image: Mark Runnacles
Image: Mark Runnacles

MANCHESTER UNITED CAN be expected to offload up to four players this summer and bring as many in, says Gary Neville, with Jose Mourinho set to ditch his troublemakers.

The Red Devils remain on course to secure a runner-up finish in the Premier League, while still competing for FA Cup honours, but the 2017-18 campaign has been another of frustration at Old Trafford.

Inconsistency has blighted United’s season, with those issues seeing them gift the title to arch-rivals Manchester City a week on from delaying a championship party on derby day.

Neville believes the only way to right those wrongs is to rebuild again in the next transfer window, with Mourinho needing to sell those whose questionable attitude is holding the club back.

The former Red Devils defender told Sky Sports in the wake of a shock 1-0 defeat to West Brom which handed the top-flight crown to City: “It was dismal, it was a dismal day.

“I suppose in some ways Manchester United stopped what would be this nightmare scenario last week of City winning the game at the Etihad in front of United’s fans. But it was an appalling performance.

“Jose Mourinho mentioned the words ‘inconsistency’ and ‘attitude’.

“That’s difficult to coach out of people if that’s the problems that are occurring – inconsistency and attitude.

“So he has to identify the issues that he has in that changing room and in that squad that are causing those inconsistencies and lack of attitude in these types of matches and deal with it at the end of the season.

“I think there will be three or four players leaving and the same number coming in.”

Neville added on the challenges facing Mourinho heading into his third season at Old Trafford: “I do agree with him, Manchester United didn’t lose the league [against West Brom], they lost it over a full season and Manchester City have been by far the best team and were always going to win it.

“He’s got to make that gap up and it’s going to be tough. Consistency is about mentality and the players fell well below that considering the last couple of weeks.”

United are already being linked with several high-profile additions ahead of what is shaping up to be a busy, and potentially era-defining transfer window at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi

Micko, Giles and bringing the story of Irish sports icons to screen

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
FOOTBALL
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
'The journey is better than the end' – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
David Moyes surprised by Joe Hart error
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
McClean: 'It helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man Utd braced for busy summer as Neville calls on Mourinho to clear house
Man Utd braced for busy summer as Neville calls on Mourinho to clear house
37-year-old Crouch comes off the bench to score, but it's not enough to hand Stoke much-needed win
Mauricio Pochettino defends under-fire Tottenham goalkeeper
MANCHESTER CITY
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
After claiming the title, Man City on course to break Chelsea's record Premier League points tally
Jose Mourinho: 'City won because they were the best team'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie