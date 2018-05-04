Jamie Clarke starts at centre-forward in strong New York side to face Leitrim

JAMIE CLARKE WILL lead the New York attack from centre-forward as they bid for a first Connacht SFC victory in 20 attempts against Leitrim on Sunday at 7.15pm Irish time.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Exiles boss Justin O’Halloran has named his starting 15 for the clash at Gaelic Park, which includes a strong defence featuring ex-Roscommon star Neil Collins and former Mayo player Tom Cunniffe.

Armagh native Clarke will be joined in attack by former Offaly panellist Luke Kelly, while the inside pair Kevin O’Grady of Wexford and Meath’s Dalton McDonagh have plenty of inter-county experience between them.

Best wishes to UCC Graduate and 2014 Sigerson Cup winner David Culhane who plays for New York GAA in the Senior Football Championship this weekend v Leitrim @UCCSport @UCCAlumNetwork @NewYorkGAA pic.twitter.com/JDbsKMfI8P — UCC GAA (@ucc_gaa) May 4, 2018 Source: UCC GAA /Twitter

Shane Hogan is the only New Yorker to start, although Mike Creegan – whose father hails from Leitrim – is on the bench.

Clarke’s fellow Crossmaglen clubman Aaron Cunningham is also among the subs, alongside former Monaghan squad member Daniel McKenna, ex-Longford player JJ Matthews and Westmeath’s Keith Scally.

The Leitrim side has also been named, with Emlyn Mulligan returning from his third cruciate injury to start at centre-forward.

There will be full live commentary of the game on RTÉ Radio 1 on Sunday evening.

New York

1. Vinny Cadden (Sligo)

2. Neil Collins (Roscommon)

3. Donal Ward (Roscommon)

4. Colin Keane (Sligo)

5. Enda Williams (Longford)

6. Tom Cunniffe (Mayo)

7. Matthew Queenan (Mayo)

8. David Culhane (Kerry)

9. Shane Hogan (New York)

10. Tony Donnelly (Armagh)

11. Jamie Clarke (Armagh)

12. Luke Kelly (Offaly)

13. Kevin O’Grady (Wexford)

14. Dalton McDonagh (Meath)

15. David Freeman (Monaghan)

Subs

16. Kieran Fitzgibbons (Kerry)

17. John Collins (Roscommon)

18. Mike Creegan (New York)

19. Kevin Connolly (Fermanagh)

20. Michael Boyle (Galway)

21. Daniel McKenna (Monaghan)

22. Aaron Cunningham (Armagh)

23. Paddy Boyle (Donegal)

24. Keith Scally (Westmeath)

25. JJ Matthews (Longford)

26. Conor Connolly (Armagh)

Leitrim

1. Diarmuid McKiernan (Gaeil na hAilne)

2. Paddy Maguire Naomh (Bríde Baile Átha Cliath)

3. Micheal McWeeney (Naomh Muire Cill Tochairt)

4. Oisín Madden (Maothail)

5. James Rooney (Gleann an Chairthe/Cluainín)

6. Donal Wrynn (Naomh Caillin, Fíonach)

7. Shane Quinn (Maothail)

8. Mark Plunkett (Achadh an Mhuilinn)

9. Domhnaill Flynn (Maothail)

10. Jack Heslin Gort (Leitreach)

11. Emlyn Mulligan (Gaeil na Meilge)

12. Ryan O Rourke (Naomh Caillin, Fíonach)

13. Darragh Rooney (Gaeil na Meilge)

14. Keith Beirne (Maothail)

15. Brendan Gallagher (Na Sairséalaigh Leamhcáin BAC)

Subs

16. Gary Hickey (Gleann an Chairthe/Cluainín)

17. Noel Plunkett (Achadh an Mhuilinn)

18. Alan Armstrong (Maothail)

19. Colm Moreton (Gaeil Liatroma)

20. Dean McGovern (Seán Ó hEislin, Béal an Átha Móir)

21. Aidan Flynn (Gaeil Liatroma)

22. Eoin Ward (Carraig Álainn)

23. Conor Gaffney (Droim Óir Bhéalaigh)

24. Ronan Kennedy (Maothail)

25. Keith Keegan (Maothail)

26. James Mitchell (Maothail)

Meanwhile, the Sligo take to face London in Ruislip in Sunday’s other Connacht quarter-final has been named, with Kyle Cawley and Adrian Marren starting in a strong full-forward line.

The London side has yet to be released.

Sligo (vs London)

1 Aidan Devaney (Calry/St Joesph’s)

2 Ross Donavan (Eastern Harps)

3 Luke Nicholson (St Mary’s)

4 Charlie Harrison (St John’s)

5 Gerard O’Kelly Lynch (St Mary’s)

6 Adrian McIntyre (Tourlestrane)

7 Neil Ewing (Drumcliff/Rosses Point)

8 Niall Murphy (Coolera/Strandhill)

9 Kevin McDonnell (Castleconner)

10 Cathal Henry (Tourlestrane)

11 Cian Breheny (St Mary’s)

12 Pat Hughes (Geevagh)

13 Liam Gaughan (Tourlestrane)

14 Adrian Marren (Curry)

15 Kyle Cawley (St Mary’s)

