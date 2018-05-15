  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 15 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neymar nearing injury comeback for Brazil as World Cup looms

Brazil hope the PSG superstar will be back from injury for their friendly against the European nation at Anfield.

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 May 2018, 8:42 AM
1 hour ago 607 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4013154

NEYMAR COULD MAKE his return from injury in Brazil’s friendly against Croatia in early June as he looks for full fitness prior to the World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has been sidelined since February after needing surgery on a fractured foot.

It led to doubts over whether Neymar would be fit for the World Cup, where Brazil face Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.

After Brazil named their 23-man squad on Monday, team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar revealed Neymar was progressing well and could potentially face Croatia at Anfield on June 3.

“We’ve been making new exams on Neymar and his evolution is really fine,” he told a news conference.

“Next week, he’ll be able to start training with the group. It’s progressive work and next week our idea is that he starts to work with the ball and the goal is that he can be fully fit to work with [coach] Tite in his final phase, so that he can take part in the first friendly.

“I’m giving these details to you a little bit before Tite, but only to tell you that he’ll be working to get back all conditions and of playing with the group.”

As well as their friendly against Croatia, Brazil will face Austria on June 10 before their World Cup opener against Switzerland a week later.

Tite hopes Neymar can return to his best, but the coach accepted the 26-year-old would face several challenges.

“A high-level athlete trains at the highest possible intensity and level,” he said.

“The only difference he has to manage is the psychological pressure because he doesn’t have the press, public now, all this stuff.

“All the rest is the same to everybody. And the technical staff works like this, in its highest level.

“So, Neymar will have all this work to get back to his normal level.”

Australia deny claims Tim Cahill included in World Cup squad for commercial reasons

I think he’s mature enough now to go to a big club… Where the expectations are there’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
Fabio Coentrao won't represent Portugal at World Cup 'after a very tiring season'
Fabio Coentrao won't represent Portugal at World Cup 'after a very tiring season'
Neymar nearing injury comeback for Brazil as World Cup looms
How a LeBron James assist played a key role Brazil's resurgence
LEINSTER
O'Mahony unwilling to sit back hoping history repeats on post-final Leinster
O'Mahony unwilling to sit back hoping history repeats on post-final Leinster
'Munster, with the prep they’ll have had, they’ll have got the edge'
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
HURLING
Regrets over Waterford loss, stepping away as Cork selector and Rebels progress in 2017
Regrets over Waterford loss, stepping away as Cork selector and Rebels progress in 2017
Analysis: Rushe's attacking brilliance, the Kilkenny fightback and how Dublin lost the game
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I think he's mature enough now to go to a big club... Where the expectations are there'
'I think he's mature enough now to go to a big club... Where the expectations are there'
Fulham are one game away from the Premier League after 17-year-old inspires second-half comeback
Steven Gerrard makes first signing as Rangers manager

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie