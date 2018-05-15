  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 15 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australia deny claims Tim Cahill included in World Cup squad for commercial reasons

Hibs striker Jamie Maclaren was controversially axed despite scoring a hat-trick against Rangers at the weekend.

By AFP Tuesday 15 May 2018, 8:27 AM
1 hour ago 2,676 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4013131
Image: Tim Ireland
Image: Tim Ireland

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL CHIEFS were forced to deny Tuesday that veteran Tim Cahill was in the country’s World Cup squad for commercial reasons after in-form Hibernian striker Jamie Maclaren was axed.

The 38-year-old is the Socceroos’ most prolific scorer with 50 goals, hitting the net at three previous World Cups.

His record speaks for itself, but he has only been a bit player for Millwall since returning to south London in January.

Despite this, he made the cut as coach Bert van Marwijk trimmed his squad to 26 players from 32 Tuesday, with Maclaren’s omission the most controversial, having scored a hat-trick at the weekend for Hibs in their 5-5 draw with Rangers.

It leaves Cahill and Swiss-based Tomi Juric as the two recognised strikers in the squad, although the highly-rated and uncapped Daniel Arzani kept his place.

The announcement came as Cahill was unveiled as the face of the Socceroos’ key sponsor Caltex’s new advertising campaign.

It will see five of the company’s petrol stations in major cities rebadged Cahilltex throughout May and June, featuring large pictures of Australia’s best-known player.

Football Federation Australia chief David Gallop denied there was any commercial rationale behind Cahill seemingly certain to play a fourth World Cup.

“Absolutely not,” he told reporters at a Caltex promotional event. “Have a look at Tim Cahill’s track record. He’s a guy who has produced for the Socceroos and Australia so many times.

“He’s going to Turkey, he’s got a few weeks of intense training and he’ll be right up there (for final selection).”

The Socceroos link up for a training camp in Antalya on Sunday ahead of a clash with the Czech Republic in St Polten, Austria, on June 1, with the final squad of 23 announced two days later.

They then face Hungary in a warm-up match in Budapest on June 9 before heading to Russia.

Speaking to News Corp Australia ahead of the announcement, Cahill denied age and lack of playing time would hinder him in Russia.

“I’ve fought every barrier, every single week of my life as a footballer. Mentally I’ve not been fazed. Physically, I’m in great shape,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to Bert looking for someone and if he looks on the bench or wants to start me, as a leader, that he knows he can count on.”

As well as Maclaren, Bristol City skipper Bailey Wright was cut along with long-term back-up goalkeeper Mitch Langerak, Alex Gersbach, Apostolos Giannou, and Aleksandar Susnjar.

“It is always a challenging task to reduce a squad, however this is the nature of professional sport at the highest level,” said van Marwijk.

“I am sure that in training in Antalya, and in our match against the Czech Republic, we will see players pushing to go to a higher level as they compete for a place in the final squad.”

Australia 26-man World Cup squad (to be cut to final 23 by June 3):

Goalkeepers: Brad Jones (Feyenoord/NED), Mathew Ryan (Brighton/ENG), Daniel Vukovic (Genk/BEL)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Bursaspor/TUR), Milos Degenek (Yokohama Marinos/JPN), Matthew Jurman (Suwon Bluewings/KOR), Fran Karacic (NK Lokomotiva/CRO), James Meredith (Millwall/ENG), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney Wanderers/AUS), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshopper Club Zurich/SWI)

Midfielders: Joshua Brillante (Sydney FC/AUS), Jackson Irvine (Hull City/ENG), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa/ENG), Robbie Kruse (VfL Bochum/GER), Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers/ENG), Mark Milligan (Al Ahli/KSA), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town/ENG), Tom Rogic (Celtic/SCO), James Troisi (Melbourne Victory/AUS)

Forwards: Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City/AUS), Tim Cahill (Millwall/ENG), Tomi Juric (FC Luzern/SWI), Mathew Leckie (Hertha BSC/GER), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds/JPN), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets/AUS), Nikita Rukavytsya (Maccabi Haifa/ISR)

– © AFP 2018

‘I think he’s mature enough now to go to a big club… Where the expectations are there’

PSG’s new rule-breaking coach is an innovator

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
Fabio Coentrao won't represent Portugal at World Cup 'after a very tiring season'
Fabio Coentrao won't represent Portugal at World Cup 'after a very tiring season'
Neymar nearing injury comeback for Brazil as World Cup looms
How a LeBron James assist played a key role Brazil's resurgence
LEINSTER
O'Mahony unwilling to sit back hoping history repeats on post-final Leinster
O'Mahony unwilling to sit back hoping history repeats on post-final Leinster
'Munster, with the prep they’ll have had, they’ll have got the edge'
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
HURLING
Regrets over Waterford loss, stepping away as Cork selector and Rebels progress in 2017
Regrets over Waterford loss, stepping away as Cork selector and Rebels progress in 2017
Analysis: Rushe's attacking brilliance, the Kilkenny fightback and how Dublin lost the game
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I think he's mature enough now to go to a big club... Where the expectations are there'
'I think he's mature enough now to go to a big club... Where the expectations are there'
Fulham are one game away from the Premier League after 17-year-old inspires second-half comeback
Steven Gerrard makes first signing as Rangers manager

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie