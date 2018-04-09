  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 9 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Nothing Bale does is worth €100 million,' says former Real Madrid coach

With the Wales international struggling to recapture his best form, a former Blancos striker has torn into the fee paid for his services.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Apr 2018, 10:36 PM
1 hour ago 4,510 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3949247
Gareth Bale (file pic).
Gareth Bale (file pic).
Gareth Bale (file pic).

GARETH BALE HAS been slammed by former Real Madrid player and coach Jorge Valdano, with the Welshman told “nothing he does is worth €100 million”.

The Blancos invested a then record-breaking transfer fee in the Wales international forward back in 2013.

Bale is closing in on 200 appearances for the club and has helped them to La Liga, Copa del Rey and Club World Cup triumphs, along with three Champions League crowns.

He has, however, struggled for form and fitness at various stages throughout his time in Spain and his value has now been questioned by a man who has filled roles at Santiago Bernabeu ranging from goal-getting frontman to sporting director.

Valdano told El Transistor: “Nothing Bale does is worth €100 million, and that’s the price tag he carries around on his shirt.”

Bale did provide an assist on his latest outing for Real, in a 1-1 draw with cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid, but the man on the end of that chance has generated more support.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 40th goal of another stunning season on derby day, with the Portuguese superstar once again providing the inspiration in what has been a testing season for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

“[During the derby] Cristiano looked very comfortable physically. He played all across the attack and he is enjoying a great period of confidence,” said Valdano.

His duel with Leo Messi to be the best player in the world lacks nothing. It’s Real Madrid against Barcelona and Europe against South America. It’s a battle between two geniuses.”

While Ronaldo was on target for Real, Atletico saw their own talisman offer an almost immediate response to secure a share of the spoils.

Antoine Griezmann took his tally for the season to 25 by breaching Real’s defence, with a man being heavily linked with a summer move to Barcelona highlighting once again why he is so sought-after.

Valdano said of the France international, who will see his release clause drop to €100m this summer: “Griezmann is the best striker, a good midfielder and he contributes a lot in defence.

“With the market the way it is, he is cheap at the price.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football>

The ex-Donegal GAA star and trainee teacher who became Ireland’s latest hero>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Johnny and Isa, theyâve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
FOOTBALL
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
'I swear on my daughter's life I touched the ball!' - Kane eyes Golden Boot despite missing out on goal
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
LIVERPOOL
Irrepressible Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for 4th time this season
Irrepressible Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for 4th time this season
End of an era as Fernando Torres to leave boyhood club
'Nobody is too big to come off' - Allardyce defends substitution after Rooney anger
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition,' says Allardyce
Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition,' says Allardyce
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie