Super 68 leaves Harrington just a shot off the lead at Irish Open

PADRAIG HARRINGTON SHOT an opening round of 68 to nestle just a shot off early leader Ryan Fox at the Irish Open in Ballyliffin today.

Harrington got moving below zero thanks to an eagle on his eighth hole, the 17th, that cancelled out an earlier bogey and gave him momentum making the turn to the front nine where he carded birdies on the fourth and sixth before this drive on the par three seventh allowed him to move to -4.

Padraig Harrington hits his approach to the par-3 7th to within a few feet of the pin - A birdie will put a stroke behind the leaders pic.twitter.com/hIw5EHBiPv — RTÃ‰ Sport (@RTEsport) July 5, 2018 Source: RTÃ‰ Sport /Twitter

Graeme McDowell finished one under par, while Paul Dunne and Rory McIlroy are currently in action.

