Super 68 leaves Harrington just a shot off the lead at Irish Open

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox leads the way in Donegal.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 2:13 PM
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

PADRAIG HARRINGTON SHOT an opening round of 68 to nestle just a shot off early leader Ryan Fox at the Irish Open in Ballyliffin today.

Harrington got moving below zero thanks to an eagle on his eighth hole, the 17th, that cancelled out an earlier bogey and gave him momentum making the turn to the front nine where he carded birdies on the fourth and sixth before this drive on the par three seventh allowed him to move to -4.

Graeme McDowell finished one under par, while Paul Dunne and Rory McIlroy are currently in action.

- More to follow

See the latest Leaderboard here

Baseball player attacks and kills watercooler

â€˜There are other things in my life that are more important than golfâ€™

