Cruciate injury rules Limerick midfielder out for the rest of the season

Paul Browne pictured after captaining Limerick to victory in January's Munster Senior Hurling League final against Clare.

THE LIMERICK SENIOR hurlers will be without the services of Bruff midfielder Paul Browne for the remainder of the season

After damaging his knee last weekend, the Shannonsiders confirmed today that Browne sustained a cruciate ligament injury which will require surgery in the coming weeks.

“The management team, backroom team and entire panel of players wish Paul the very best in his recovery and ensure him of our fullest support in the months ahead,” said a Limerick GAA statement. “We look forward to seeing him back on the pitch in 2019.”

While Cian Lynch and Darragh O’Donovan have formed John Kiely’s preferred midfield partnership this year, Browne has remained a valued member of the Limerick set-up.

He played in three of their four games in the Munster Championship, as Kiely’s side missed out on a place in tomorrow’s provincial final by suffering a defeat to Clare — the only game of the campaign in which Browne didn’t feature.

Limerick’s championship will resume next weekend with a preliminary quarter-final against the winner of tomorrow’s Joe McDonagh Cup final between Carlow and Westmeath.