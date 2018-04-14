  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 14 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Birdie finish sees Dunne take one-shot lead into final round of Open de Espana

The 25-year-old is bidding to win his second career title.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 5:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,242 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3958226
Dunne leads by one heading into Sunday's final round.
Image: Ross Kinnaird
Dunne leads by one heading into Sunday's final round.
Dunne leads by one heading into Sunday's final round.
Image: Ross Kinnaird

PAUL DUNNE WILL take a one shot lead into the final round of the Open de Espana after a birdie finish ensured he remained atop the leaderboard in his bid to claim a second career title.

Dunne has led in Madrid since the opening round and produced another impressive display this afternoon as he picked up three shots before the turn, and then another on the 12th hole.

The Wicklow man then showed huge resolve to scramble to save par on 14, 15 and 16 but after finding the water on the par-three 17th, carded his first bogey of the day, dropping back towards the chasing pack which includes home favourites Nacho Elvira and world number four Jon Rahm.

But Dunne, like he has done all week, bounced back with a birdie on the last to head into Sunday in pole position to follow in the footsteps of Irishmen Eddie Polland, Eamonn Darcy, Pádraig Harrington and Peter Lawrie to win this tournament.

The 25-year-old signed for a four-under par round of 68 to sit on 17-under, one stroke clear of Elvira and two of Rahm and Swede Henric Sturehed.

Dunne has continued his impressive early-season form at Centro Nacional de Golf after back-to-back top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour, and now he’ll look to make that count on Sunday with a second European Tour title now very much in his sight.

He was three-under through the front nine thanks to successive gains at five, six and seven and he picked up another birdie at the 12th.

The only blip on his scorecard was that bogey four at the 17th, where his ball ended in the water, but he reclaimed that dropped shot immediately on the par-five last.

“It’s probably the best my swing has felt, the best my body has felt like it’s been moving, but I just didn’t pull the shots off,” said Dunne.

“There was a lot of grinding there on the back nine but I’m happy to get in with four under. I probably wouldn’t have taken it at the start of the day but given the shots that I hit, I’m pretty happy with it leading into tomorrow.

“Everything feels good, the game feels great, I just didn’t pick shots. I hit a few shots without having a shot in mind so that’s something to work on for tomorrow. Hopefully I’ll have a good day. I’m confident about tomorrow.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Can the Cavs and Warriors flip the switch? Your NBA round one preview

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'Of course it can happen' - Guardiola warns that United can still snatch the title
'We can' - Liverpool star Salah backs his side to go the whole way in Europe
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
Can Spurs inflict fourth straight defeat on Man City and the Premier League talking points
Liverpool to face Roma in Champions League semi-final
LEINSTER
Be part of the audience for The42 Rugby Show Champions Cup preview night
Be part of the audience for The42 Rugby Show Champions Cup preview night
Carbery's rare chance at 10 an exciting backdrop to Leinster's big-game rehearsal
'Jeepers, I remember the injury at the time and to see what he's done - an amazing story'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Huge wins for Palace, Huddersfield and all today's Premier League results
Huge wins for Palace, Huddersfield and all today's Premier League results
LIVE: Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League
Cork defender Kevin Long scores his first-ever Premier League goal for Burnley

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie