Saturday 20 January, 2018
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win

Sergio Aguero scored three as the league leaders returned to winning ways at the weekend against Newcastle.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 8:53 PM
44 minutes ago 1,353 Views 1 Comment
Manchester City went 12 points clear at the top of the table.
PEP GUARDIOLA HAILED Manchester City’s ‘outstanding’ work to break down a stubborn Newcastle United side and win 3-1 on Saturday.

Newcastle offered very little from an attacking perspective for much of the match and only really threatened in the second period, when Jacob Murphy scored and Ederson nearly gifted them an equaliser.

But Sergio Aguero killed off Newcastle’s chances in the 83rd minute when he completed his hat-trick, leaving Guardiola impressed with his team’s patience against a packed defence, particularly given their 4-3 defeat to Liverpool last time out.

“We reacted really well after dropping two points versus Crystal Palace and Watford, and we did so [bounced back from defeat] again today,” Guardiola told BT Sport.

“We made an outstanding performance against 10 men in the box. We were patient and found spaces.

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick on Saturday. Source: Martin Rickett

“In second half they just crossed the half once and we conceded, but we made a really good performance.

“In the second half we didn’t play so good and in the last 10 or 15 mins they pushed and they found the goal, but even at 2-1 we reacted, kept going, kept playing and that outstanding action from Leroy [Sane] made the difference.”

Aguero was the difference with Newcastle having little answer for the Argentine — who was in clinical form.

The result returns City to a 12 point lead over rivals Manchester United in second place, following the Blues’ 21st win from 24 Premier League games

“That [finishing] is his talent,” Guardiola said of Aguero. “Before the first goal he didn’t touch ball. We need his goals and he is so important.”

City appear to have missed out on the signing of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United and Guardiola suggested that he was their only January target.

“No [transfer] news,” he said. “No news is good news, as they say.”

Man City recover from Liverpool setback to go 12 points clear

‘He’s paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It’s a big blow’

