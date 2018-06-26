Peru score first World Cup goal in 36 years, and then get a second

PERU ARE COMPETING at their first World Cup finals since 1982, and despite entertaining us during the opening two matches, they had nothing to show for themselves heading into todayâ€™s final group game with Australia.

However, although they canâ€™t qualify for the knockout stages, the South Americans did not lack commitment in a 2-0 win this afternoon.

They took the lead on 18 minutes through Andre Carrillo. Captain Paolo Guerrero did great work to hold up the ball and pick the Benfica forward out at the back post, and he volleyed sweetly past Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

Five minutes into the second half, their skipper added a second with his deflected effort.

