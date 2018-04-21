  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wallabies centre Horne forced to retire a week after suffering arm injury

Northampton Saints confirmed the news this morning.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Apr 2018, 1:57 PM
Horne in action for Northampton Saints.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

AUSTRALIA CENTRE ROB Horne has been forced to retire from rugby after suffering a career-ending injury while playing for Northampton Saints.

Horne, who played in the last two World Cups for the Wallabies, was making his 21st appearance for the Saints since arriving at the start of the current Premiership season – a campaign that has seen him score eight tries.

However, in last weekend’s clash with Leicester Tigers — a match he captained Northampton in — the 28-year-old suffered nerve damage in his right arm, which has forced his early retirement.

“This is absolutely tragic news, and has been devastating for every member of the squad and staff,” said interim Northampton coach Alan Dickens.

“All our thoughts are of course with Rob and his family at this time.

“Rob is not only a world-class rugby player, but he’s an exceptional man. He is a hugely respected and popular member of the dressing room and this will be an enormous loss to Saints – both from a rugby and a personal perspective.

“Even though he had only been here for one season, I am sure he was destined to become a club legend and, like everyone, I am deeply saddened that his career has been prematurely ended in this way.”

Saints chief executive Mark Darbon added: “Rob will always be part of the Saints family and we will, of course, do everything we can to help him through his rehabilitation.

“Rob has asked me to pass on his deepest gratitude for all of the messages of support, but would now like everyone to respect his privacy while they deal with this news.”

