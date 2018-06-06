This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork's Phil Healy breaks Irish female outdoor record for 100m

The Bandon woman stormed to victory in a time of 11.28 seconds.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 6 Jun 2018, 9:25 PM
Image: Jumping-The-Gun.com Twitter Page
Image: Jumping-The-Gun.com Twitter Page

CORK’S PHIL HEALY has broken the Irish female outdoor record for the 100m.

The Bandon woman claimed the record at the Dublin Athletic Board’s Graded Meet 4 in Santry today, completing the 100m in a time of 11.28 seconds.

Healy produced a composed display to come home as the clear winner in the outside lane, and with the wind speed measured at the legal limit of +2.0m/s, takes her place in the history books of Irish athletics.

Speaking after her record-breaking win, Healy revealed she was due back on the track in 15 minutes for the 400m race, where she registered an outdoor personal best time of 52.63 seconds.

Cork-born former sprinter Ailís McSweeney and Amy Foster previously held the joint national outdoor 100m record of 11.40 seconds, and McSweeney recently tweeted that she expected the record would be broken this summer.

McSweeney suggested that either Healy or European U20 gold medal winner Gina Akpe-Moses would be the likely candidates to break the record and it was Healy who succeeded at Morton Stadium.

Healy became an online sensation worldwide in 2016, when she claimed an incredible victory for UCC in the final of the 4x400m relay at the Irish University Athletics Association Championships.

Source: nTrai/YouTube

