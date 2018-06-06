Cork's Phil Healy breaks Irish female outdoor record for 100m

CORK’S PHIL HEALY has broken the Irish female outdoor record for the 100m.

The Bandon woman claimed the record at the Dublin Athletic Board’s Graded Meet 4 in Santry today, completing the 100m in a time of 11.28 seconds.

Healy produced a composed display to come home as the clear winner in the outside lane, and with the wind speed measured at the legal limit of +2.0m/s, takes her place in the history books of Irish athletics.

Speaking after her record-breaking win, Healy revealed she was due back on the track in 15 minutes for the 400m race, where she registered an outdoor personal best time of 52.63 seconds.

100m Irish Record for Phil Healy 11.28 (Wind 2.0) pic.twitter.com/Uct0Au3yED — Jumping-The-Gun.com (@Jumping_The_Gun) June 6, 2018

Cork-born former sprinter Ailís McSweeney and Amy Foster previously held the joint national outdoor 100m record of 11.40 seconds, and McSweeney recently tweeted that she expected the record would be broken this summer.

If my 100m record lasts the summer I’d be shocked. Serious early form by @GinaAkpeMoses @philhealy2 last week and @AmyFaster coming from record breaking indoors #youngguns #fastones https://t.co/m2JfYPMW8A — Ailís McSweeney (@AilisMc) May 8, 2018

McSweeney suggested that either Healy or European U20 gold medal winner Gina Akpe-Moses would be the likely candidates to break the record and it was Healy who succeeded at Morton Stadium.

Thrilled to break the @irishathletics National Record tonight In Dublin with 11.28 🤣🤣 Topped off with a 400m outdoor pb of 52.63, straight after. Onto @atleticageneve this weekend. All thanks to the man with the plan, Coach @mcwexford 🤴🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZUgEw7CnYF — Phil Healy (@philhealy2) June 6, 2018

Ah Phil! Huge congrats @philhealy2 ... its been coming! — Ailís McSweeney (@AilisMc) June 6, 2018

Healy became an online sensation worldwide in 2016, when she claimed an incredible victory for UCC in the final of the 4x400m relay at the Irish University Athletics Association Championships.

