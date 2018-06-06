This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watch: Irish student shows incredible heart to win 1500m steeplechase after crash fall at barrier

Alannah Neff of the Carrigaline Community School refused to accept defeat.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 6 Jun 2018, 8:04 PM
Image: Derrick Neff Twitter Page
Image: Derrick Neff Twitter Page

THERE WAS A sensational finish to the girls 1500m steeplechase final at the Irish Life Health All-Ireland Schools competition at the weekend, when a student recovered from a crash fall at a barrier to claim victory.

Alannah Neff of the Carrigaline Community School had been leading in the race at the Tullamore Harriers Track, but it looked as though she was going to lose out when she suffered a heavy fall at one of the final barriers.

Second-placed Aoibhinn McGoldrick of Holy Faith Clontarf quickly stormed into the lead and appeared to be on course for the win as Neff got back to her feet.

Despite the setback, the Carrigaline Community School student produced a sensational comeback over the final two barriers before launching into a sprint on the home stretch.

The race went right down to the wire but it was Neff who took first place at the line in a dramatic finish.

Watch all the incredible end to the race here.

Sensational Walsh outclasses world champion to secure medal shot at European Championships

‘Typical of him’ – LeBron and Curry say NBA champs won’t visit Trump in White House

