Watch: Irish student shows incredible heart to win 1500m steeplechase after crash fall at barrier

THERE WAS A sensational finish to the girls 1500m steeplechase final at the Irish Life Health All-Ireland Schools competition at the weekend, when a student recovered from a crash fall at a barrier to claim victory.
Alannah Neff of the Carrigaline Community School had been leading in the race at the Tullamore Harriers Track, but it looked as though she was going to lose out when she suffered a heavy fall at one of the final barriers.
Second-placed Aoibhinn McGoldrick of Holy Faith Clontarf quickly stormed into the lead and appeared to be on course for the win as Neff got back to her feet.
Despite the setback, the Carrigaline Community School student produced a sensational comeback over the final two barriers before launching into a sprint on the home stretch.
The race went right down to the wire but it was Neff who took first place at the line in a dramatic finish.
Watch all the incredible end to the race here.
A true champion might get knocked down ... but they get up again #schoolschampion #schoolsathletics2018 @irishathletics @ianoriordan @FloTrack @ccs_info pic.twitter.com/GJOcCd5lYt— Derrick Neff (@delneff) June 5, 2018
What a finish by Alannah Neff - having lost the lead she battled back to win the 1500m girls steeplechase at yesterday's @irishlifehealth @irishathletics #irishschools2018 championships! #CCS pic.twitter.com/q0cp2mERlo— Carrigaline CS (@ccs_info) June 3, 2018
Some days you’re the pigeon and other days you’re the statue. DTC’s Aoibhinn McGoldrick pipped on the line at the Irish Schools champs. A 9 second pb nonetheless and just outside championship record https://t.co/g6bIFEEm1x— Dublin Track Club (@dublintrackclub) June 6, 2018
‘From the depths of hell’ to ‘the door is open’ - another exciting moment in Irish athletics. Commentary from @Jumping_The_Gun @Cathal_Dennehy @gearoid0d #neveradullmoment https://t.co/slkavjEoCG— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 6, 2018
