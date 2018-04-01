  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 1 April, 2018
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Here’s how the last seven days looked through the lens.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,052 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3935599

1. Dean Rock takes a free-kick against Galway in the Allianz Football League Division One final

Dean Rock kicks the last point of the game Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

2. Jamie Heasip waves goodbye before Leinster’s Champions Cup clash with Saracens

Jamie Heaslip is thanked by the crowd before the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

3. Robert Lewandowski celebrates completing his hat-trick against former club Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker

6N09eHTO 2

4. Ryan Burnett beats Venezuelan Yonfrez Parejo to defend his WBA bantamweight title

Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker - World Heavyweight Title Fight Source: Richard Heathcote

5. Galway’s Damien Comer dejected after being defeated by Dublin at Croke Park

Damien Comer dejected after the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

6. Rory McIlroy during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play

World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play - Round Three Source: Richard Heathcote

7. Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy fails to keep out a penalty by Wexford’s Aidan Nolan

Aidan Nolan scores a penalty Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

8. An injured Simon Zebo leaves the field in tears as Munster play Toulon in the Champions Cup

Simon Zebo dejected after being forced to leave the field with injury Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

9. Anthony Joshua celebrates victory after his WBA, IBF, WBO & IBO Heavyweight title fight against Joseph Parker

940561250 Source: Richard Heathcote

10. Roscommon’s Conor Devaney lifts the Allianz Football League Division 2 trophy after their win over Cavan

Conor Devaney lifts the league trophy Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

