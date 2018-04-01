It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Dean Rock takes a free-kick against Galway in the Allianz Football League Division One final
2. Jamie Heasip waves goodbye before Leinster’s Champions Cup clash with Saracens
3. Robert Lewandowski celebrates completing his hat-trick against former club Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker
4. Ryan Burnett beats Venezuelan Yonfrez Parejo to defend his WBA bantamweight title
5. Galway’s Damien Comer dejected after being defeated by Dublin at Croke Park
6. Rory McIlroy during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play
7. Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy fails to keep out a penalty by Wexford’s Aidan Nolan
8. An injured Simon Zebo leaves the field in tears as Munster play Toulon in the Champions Cup
9. Anthony Joshua celebrates victory after his WBA, IBF, WBO & IBO Heavyweight title fight against Joseph Parker
10. Roscommon’s Conor Devaney lifts the Allianz Football League Division 2 trophy after their win over Cavan
