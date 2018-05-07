Belfast-born Conlon set to become Ireland's first Major League Baseball player in 73 years

BELFAST-BORN PJ Conlon is set to become the first Irish player to play in Major League Baseball in over 70 years, when he lines out for the New York Mets on Monday night.

Born on the Falls Road in Belfast, Conlon emigrated to America at two years of age with his family.

The 24-year-old left-handed pitcher has been selected to start in place of regular pitcher Jacob deGrom for their meeting with theÂ Cincinnati Reds.

This makes Conlon the first Irishman to appear in the big leagues since Cork native Joe Cleary made a brief appearance for theÂ Washington Senators in 1945, and the 48th Irish-born player in big league history.

Jacob deGrom has been placed on the 10-Day DL, retroactive to May 3, and weâ€™ve selected the contract of P.J. Conlon from the @LasVegas51s. @pjconlon29 will make his major league debut when he starts tomorrow night in Cincinnati. #Mets — New York Mets (@Mets) May 6, 2018

Left-hander P.J. Conlon will start in Jacob deGrom's place tomorrow in Cincinnati, the Mets announced. He'll become the first Irish-born player in MLB since World War II. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 6, 2018

Conlon attended theÂ University of San Diego where he became a 13th-round MLB draft pick of the Mets in 2015.

