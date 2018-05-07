  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Belfast-born Conlon set to become Ireland's first Major League Baseball player in 73 years

Ireland’s last representative in MLB was Joe Cleary of Cork, who played briefly during the Second World War.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 7 May 2018, 4:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,662 Views 5 Comments
Citi Field - Home of the New York City Mets.
BELFAST-BORN PJ Conlon is set to become the first Irish player to play in Major League Baseball in over 70 years, when he lines out for the New York Mets on Monday night.

Born on the Falls Road in Belfast, Conlon emigrated to America at two years of age with his family.

The 24-year-old left-handed pitcher has been selected to start in place of regular pitcher Jacob deGrom for their meeting with theÂ Cincinnati Reds.

This makes Conlon the first Irishman to appear in the big leagues since Cork native Joe Cleary made a brief appearance for theÂ Washington Senators in 1945, and the 48th Irish-born player in big league history.

Conlon attended theÂ University of San Diego where he became a 13th-round MLB draft pick of the Mets in 2015.

Source: NJ.com/YouTube

Inspired Durant guides Warriors to 3-1 lead, while Rocketsâ€™ defence dominates yet again

â€˜Can we win? Thereâ€™s absolutely no reason why we canâ€™t take them down and make historyâ€™

Sinead Farrell
