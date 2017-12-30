Carbery, Beirne and Piutau - The42's Pro12/Pro14 team of 2017

15. Joey Carbery (Leinster)
14. Steff Evans (Scarlets)
13. Tom Farrell (Connacht)
12. Makazole Mapimpi (Cheetahs)
11. Charles Piutau (Ulster)
10. Ian Keatley (Munster)
9. John Cooney (Ulster)
8. Jack Conan (Leinster)
7. James Davies (Scarlets)
6. Dan Leavy (Leinster)
5. Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets)
4. Billy Holland (Munster)
3. John Ryan (Munster)
2. Ken Owens (Scarlets)
1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster)
The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):
No place for Tuilagi in England squad for pre-Six Nations training camp
Northampton appoint ex-Munster boss Gaffney following sacking of Mallinder
COMMENTS (19)