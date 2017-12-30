Carbery, Beirne and Piutau - The42's Pro12/Pro14 team of 2017

15. Joey Carbery (Leinster)

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

14. Steff Evans (Scarlets)

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

13. Tom Farrell (Connacht)

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

12. Makazole Mapimpi (Cheetahs)

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

11. Charles Piutau (Ulster)

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

10. Ian Keatley (Munster)

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

9. John Cooney (Ulster)

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8. Jack Conan (Leinster)

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

7. James Davies (Scarlets)

Source: Kevin Barnes/INPHO

6. Dan Leavy (Leinster)

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

5. Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets)

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

4. Billy Holland (Munster)

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

3. John Ryan (Munster)

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

2. Ken Owens (Scarlets)

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster)

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

