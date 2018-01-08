  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 8 January, 2018
All the Pro14 highlights as Leinster and Munster scorch into the high 30s

Elsewhere, there was a terrific performance from Dan Biggar to give Ospreys another much needed win.

By Sean Farrell Monday 8 Jan 2018, 10:33 AM
9 hours ago 3,637 Views 13 Comments
AND BREATH.

The Pro14, for all bar the South African teams, will take a break until February after an intense seasonal schedule full of derbies and valuable point-grabbing.

Here’s the best of the action from over the weekend, round 13, when Munster and Leinster dominated the Irish inter-pros, Dan Biggar inspired Ospreys to just a fourth win of the season and South African teams returned from their mid-season break looking a bit on the rusty side.

Leinster 38 Ulster 7

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Munster 39 Connacht 13

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Edinburgh 37 Southern Kings 7

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Scarlets 47 Dragons 13

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Benetton 27 Cheetahs 21

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Ospreys 29 Cardiff Blues 28

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Zebre 20 Glasgow Warriors 40

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

‘We got a bang on the nose’: Connacht’s second 40 frustrates Keane

Leinster the clear top dogs after entertaining Pro14 inter-pro series

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

