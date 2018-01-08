All the Pro14 highlights as Leinster and Munster scorch into the high 30s

AND BREATH.
The Pro14, for all bar the South African teams, will take a break until February after an intense seasonal schedule full of derbies and valuable point-grabbing.
Here’s the best of the action from over the weekend, round 13, when Munster and Leinster dominated the Irish inter-pros, Dan Biggar inspired Ospreys to just a fourth win of the season and South African teams returned from their mid-season break looking a bit on the rusty side.
Leinster 38 Ulster 7Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Munster 39 Connacht 13Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Edinburgh 37 Southern Kings 7Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Scarlets 47 Dragons 13Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Benetton 27 Cheetahs 21Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Ospreys 29 Cardiff Blues 28Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Zebre 20 Glasgow Warriors 40Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
