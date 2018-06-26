There was an unbelievable goal-saving block at MacHale Park over the weekend

GALWAY CLAIMED the Connacht senior ladies football championship on Sunday, with a 0-17 to 1-12 win over Mayo at MacHale Park.

She may have been on the losing side, but Mayo half-back Rachel Kearns made a sensational block midway through the first half to deny Galway’s Olivia Divilly a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Talk about getting your timing spot on…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!