There was an unbelievable goal-saving block at MacHale Park over the weekend

GALWAY CLAIMED the Connacht senior ladies football championship on Sunday, with a 0-17 to 1-12 win over Mayo at MacHale Park.
She may have been on the losing side, but Mayo half-back Rachel Kearns made a sensational block midway through the first half to deny Galway’s Olivia Divilly a clear goalscoring opportunity.
Talk about getting your timing spot on…Source: LadiesFootballTV/YouTube
