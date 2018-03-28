  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 28 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Tipperary ladies footballer dies aged 26

Rachel Kenneally played in the 2013 All-Ireland intermediate football final.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 9:57 AM
51 minutes ago 19,859 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3927851
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A FORMER TIPPERARY ladies footballer has passed away at the age of 26.

Rachel Kenneally of the Aherlow club was a member of the Tipperary team who lined out in the 2013 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate final against Cavan in Croke Park.

She also played in a National league Division 2 final in 2010, and was a Munster minor B championship winner in 2009 and 2010, as Tipp went on to contest All-Ireland finals in both years.

At club level, Kenneally appeared in the 2011 All-Ireland junior club final for Aherlow against Sperrin Óg, and she was a county and Munster winner with her club in that same year.

A native of Ballyglass, Tipperary Town, Kenneally was also a Giles Cup medallist in 2012 with Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, where she studied to become a primary school teacher.

Kenneally made her debut with the Tipperary senior team in 2009, and played until 2014.

A tweet posted by current Tipperary senior team manager Shane Ronayne reads:

“On behalf of everybody involved with the Tipperary ladies senior squad I would like to express our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Rachel Kenneally our former player, teammate and friend.

“We are all proud to have had the opportunity to coach and play with Rachel and very privileged to have known her as a person. She was a fantastic player and a wonderful character full of life, humour and great courage. She will be sorely missed but forever remembered.”

LGFA President Marie Hickey said:

“All of us at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association are deeply saddened to learn of Rachel’s untimely passing. Rachel was a wonderful servant to Tipperary ladies football and her club, Aherlow.

“A committed and talented player, Rachel wore the blue and gold of her county and the green and gold of her beloved Aherlow with distinction for many years.

“Rachel marked herself out as a brilliant underage player before going on to represent Tipperary at the highest level, appearing on All-Ireland final day in 2013.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Rachel’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six
'I never want to see scenes like that again': Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
PREMIER LEAGUE
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'
Liverpool's Emre Can hits out at 'false stories' regarding his future
NFL
What's the catch? The NFL has changed one of its most confusing rules
What's the catch? The NFL has changed one of its most confusing rules
McDaniels breaks silence on last-ditch decision to snub Colts and stay with Patriots
The last big name in NFL free agency is moving to LA
MUNSTER
'If you're 100kg against 130kg you're more than likely going to lose out there'
'If you're 100kg against 130kg you're more than likely going to lose out there'
Ex-Munster man Niall Ronan moving on with life in the world of wellness
'You want to go to war with warriors. I saw warriors this morning'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie