  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Another night of European drama as Red Bull Salzburg produce stirring comeback

Marseille also overturned a first-leg deficit to advance to the last four.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 10:20 PM
1 hour ago 4,447 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3955466
Stefan Lainer scored Salzburg's fourth.
Stefan Lainer scored Salzburg's fourth.
Stefan Lainer scored Salzburg's fourth.

THREE GOALS INÂ the space of four second-half minutes helped Red Bull Salzburg to an incredible 4-1 win over Lazio to book their place in the Europa League semi-finals.

Ciro Immobileâ€™s superb strike 10 minutes after the interval put the Italians 5-3 up on aggregate and looked to have all-but sealed a last-four berth.

But in a week of stunning European comebacks, Salzburg added their own to the collection with a scintillating reversal to turn the tie on its head.

Munas Dabbur gave them hope through a deflected effort before Amadou Haidara kicked off the four minutes of madness with wonderful long-range drive after 72 minutes.

With momentum squarely on their side, the hosts then pulled level on aggregate, with Hwang Hee-chan the latest Salzburg man to benefit from a deflection.

Stefan Lainer then had the final say with a back-post header to complete a remarkable turnaround and leave Italian hearts broken for the second time this week.

Marseille recovered from losing 1-0 away to RB Leipzig last week, and from falling behind to the Germans inside two minutes in the return at the Velodrome, as they won 5-2 on the night to progress 5-3 on aggregate.

A brilliant Dimitri Payet finish for Marseilleâ€™s fourth was a highlight as they made it through to a first European semi-final since 2004.

Atletico Madrid are also through, and remain the favourites to win the trophy in Lyon next month â€” they were beaten 1-0 on the night away to Sporting Lisbon but progressed 2-1 on aggregate.

Europa League results:

  • Red Bull Salzburg 4-1 Lazio (6-5 aggregate)
  • Sporting Lisbon 1-0 Atletico Madrid (1-2 aggregate)
  • CSKA Moscow 2-2 Arsenal (3-6 aggregate)
  • Marseille 5-2 RB Leipzig (5-3 on aggregate)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Salahâ€™s Liverpool player of the month dominance continues

â€˜You can say youâ€™re this or youâ€™re that, but it doesnâ€™t mean anything until you win somethingâ€™

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, theyâ€™ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
Salah's Liverpool player of the month dominance continues
Salah's Liverpool player of the month dominance continues
'Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation' - Pochettino
Zidane: Buffon doesn't deserve to go out this way
LIVERPOOL
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
Brave referee deserves immense credit and more Champions League talking points
Who do you think will win the Champions League?
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Most fans say he should be doing this or that, but they canâ€™t do it and that is why they are fans'
'Most fans say he should be doing this or that, but they canâ€™t do it and that is why they are fans'
Klopp 'not worried' about any attempts to lure Salah from Liverpool
Eamon Dunphy says he was 'completely wrong' about Ronaldo
MANCHESTER CITY
â€˜Nastyâ€™ Leipzig star will add competitive edge to Liverpool
â€˜Nastyâ€™ Leipzig star will add competitive edge to Liverpool
Guardiola charged for two breaches of Uefa's disciplinary regulations
Lovren reveals half-time rant inspired Liverpool to sink Man City

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie