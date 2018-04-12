Another night of European drama as Red Bull Salzburg produce stirring comeback

THREE GOALS INÂ the space of four second-half minutes helped Red Bull Salzburg to an incredible 4-1 win over Lazio to book their place in the Europa League semi-finals.

Ciro Immobileâ€™s superb strike 10 minutes after the interval put the Italians 5-3 up on aggregate and looked to have all-but sealed a last-four berth.

But in a week of stunning European comebacks, Salzburg added their own to the collection with a scintillating reversal to turn the tie on its head.

Munas Dabbur gave them hope through a deflected effort before Amadou Haidara kicked off the four minutes of madness with wonderful long-range drive after 72 minutes.

With momentum squarely on their side, the hosts then pulled level on aggregate, with Hwang Hee-chan the latest Salzburg man to benefit from a deflection.

Stefan Lainer then had the final say with a back-post header to complete a remarkable turnaround and leave Italian hearts broken for the second time this week.

Marseille recovered from losing 1-0 away to RB Leipzig last week, and from falling behind to the Germans inside two minutes in the return at the Velodrome, as they won 5-2 on the night to progress 5-3 on aggregate.

A brilliant Dimitri Payet finish for Marseilleâ€™s fourth was a highlight as they made it through to a first European semi-final since 2004.

Atletico Madrid are also through, and remain the favourites to win the trophy in Lyon next month â€” they were beaten 1-0 on the night away to Sporting Lisbon but progressed 2-1 on aggregate.

Europa League results:

Red Bull Salzburg 4-1 Lazio (6-5 aggregate)

Sporting Lisbon 1-0 Atletico Madrid (1-2 aggregate)

CSKA Moscow 2-2 Arsenal (3-6 aggregate)

Marseille 5-2 RB Leipzig (5-3 on aggregate)

