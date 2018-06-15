Watch: Ronaldo completes 51st career hat-trick with stunning free-kick

ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING.

A moment of magic, a magical moment.

Pure genius.

Source: Michael Steele

Cristiano Ronaldo wasted little time in making his mark at the 2018 World Cup, and he did it in some style, scoring a simply outrageous late free-kick to deny Spain and snatch a share of the spoils for Portugal in Sochi.

The Real Madrid forward had scored the night’s opener from the penalty spot and had then restored Portugal’s lead on the stroke of half-time after Diego Costa had levelled for Spain.

But the last laugh was always going to Ronaldo, who stepped up to the mark in the 89th minute to conjure his own superlative strike after Costa’s second and Nacho’s wondergoal had put Spain in the lead.

Ronaldo was felled on the edge of the area by Pique — and then he did this to complete his 51st career hat-trick.

(Can’t watch video? Click here)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!