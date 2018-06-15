This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 15 June, 2018
Watch: Ronaldo completes 51st career hat-trick with stunning free-kick

Pure genius.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 15 Jun 2018, 9:20 PM
1 hour ago 3,777 Views 8 Comments
ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING.

A moment of magic, a magical moment.

Pure genius.

Portugal v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Source: Michael Steele

Cristiano Ronaldo wasted little time in making his mark at the 2018 World Cup, and he did it in some style, scoring a simply outrageous late free-kick to deny Spain and snatch a share of the spoils for Portugal in Sochi.

The Real Madrid forward had scored the night’s opener from the penalty spot and had then restored Portugal’s lead on the stroke of half-time after Diego Costa had levelled for Spain.

But the last laugh was always going to Ronaldo, who stepped up to the mark in the 89th minute to conjure his own superlative strike after Costa’s second and Nacho’s wondergoal had put Spain in the lead.

Ronaldo was felled on the edge of the area by Pique — and then he did this to complete his 51st career hat-trick.

Ronaldo’s moment of magic earns Portugal a draw in World Cup thriller with Spain

