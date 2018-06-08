This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Cristiano doesn’t own Real Madrid' - Ronaldo can't block Neymar move, says Marcelo

‘If Cristiano stays, does that mean that Neymar can’t come?’

By The42 Team Friday 8 Jun 2018, 8:28 AM
46 minutes ago 1,757 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4059364
'We all want Ronaldo to stay and Neymar has our doors wide open.'
'We all want Ronaldo to stay and Neymar has our doors wide open.'
'We all want Ronaldo to stay and Neymar has our doors wide open.'

NEYMAR ‘WILL PLAY for Real Madrid one day’, says Marcelo, with the Blancos defender eager to point out that Cristiano Ronaldo does not dictate transfer strategy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ahead of another transfer window, speculation regarding two of the biggest stars on the planet has been ramped up.

Ronaldo has hinted at a move away from Madrid, despite confidence from those in the corridors of power that he will stay, while Neymar has been linked with a return to La Liga since trading Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017.

Goal has revealed that the 26-year-old is eager to find a way out of France and, in spite of claims suggesting that the current talisman at the Bernabeu is not entirely in favour of a deal, Marcelo believes it is only a matter of time before he is joined in the Spanish capital by a fellow Brazilian.

The long-serving Madrid full-back told reporters while readying himself for World Cup duty alongside Neymar: “Cristiano doesn’t own Real Madrid so if the president wants to sign somebody he will do it.

“If Cristiano stays, does that mean that Neymar can’t come? We all want Ronaldo to stay and Neymar has our doors wide open.

“Madrid always have to find the best players and I think Neymar will play for Real Madrid one day.”

Marcelo has also suggested that Neymar will one day inherit a crown currently owned by Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar claimed the fifth Ballon d’Or of his career in 2017, but it is expected that he will one day pass the title of best player in the world to a man who has finished third in the voting on two previous occasions.

“I’ve yet to understand how the Ballon D’or works,” said Marcelo.

“I just don’t know if you get it because of the titles you’ve won, the season you’ve completed or just how good you are as a player. It’s up to those voting.

“To me, Ronaldo is the world’s greatest right now and I have no doubt in my mind that Neymar will be just as good.”

Neymar hit 28 goals in an injury-hit 2017-18 campaign for Ligue 1 title winners PSG, while Ronaldo plundered 44 for Madrid as they swept to a third successive Champions League crown.

