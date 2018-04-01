  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 1 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roscommon lift Division 2 title with win over Cavan in eight-goal thriller

Kevin McStay’s side have four points to spare over Cavan in Croke Park.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 3:45 PM
1 hour ago 6,916 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3935175

Roscommon 4-16

Cavan 4-12

Kevin O’Brien reports from Croke Park

ROSCOMMON ARE HEADING up to the top flight as Division 2 champions after they saw-off Cavan by four points in a high-scoring final at Croke Park.

Conor Devaney accepts the trophy from John Horan Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

It’s Roscommon’s send Division 2 title since 2015 and this one was secured on the back of a wonderful display of attacking football in an extremely open game.

The sides shared eight goals between them in the most bizarre of games where neither defence will looking forward to watching the tape back.

Roscommon continued their dominant form against Cavan and banished bad memories from their last game at the venue.

In their last game at Croke Park, Roscommon conceded 4-19 in their semi-final replay hammering by Mayo and they shipped four goals once again. The difference this was Roscommon’s forwards were in irresistible form, with Conor Devaney picking up man-of-the-match after haul of 0-3 from wing-forward while

Niall Kilroy, David Murray and substitute Cathal Cregg twice found the net for Kevin McStay’s side.

Cavan lined out with seven defenders against the breeze and opted to run the ball from deep in the first-half.

Roscommon were more conventional, employing their usual system of centre-forward Niall Kilroy dropping back as a sweeper when they lost possession.

Cavan’s three first-half goals arrived when their forwards got possession and ran at goal. Bradley and Reilly (penalty) found the net inside the opening nine minutes, but Roscommon rallied with eight unanswered scores to move 0-10 to 2-1 ahead after 25 minutes.

Brian Stack with Gearoid McKiernan Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Then McVeety’s goal arrived, coming after Cian Mackey rose above Conor Daly to palm a short kick-out into his teammate’s path.

Cavan called for Seanie Johnston as one of two half-time changes and he clipped over a free shortly after his arrival. Playing against the wind in the second period, Roscommon had to probe more as opposed to their shoot on sight policy in the first-half. And the found plenty of openings in the Cavan rearguard.

Niall Kilroy fisted into the net after a Devaney run and ball across in the 44th minute, and 90 seconds later corner-back David Murray popped up to finish a move that began with a wonderful Donie Smith crossfield ball.

All-Star nominee Enda Smith arrived off the bench to send Roscommon 2-14 to 3-5 in front, but Cavan responded in kind. McVeety sent a curling effort between the posts and defender Enda Flanagan hit the net after he ghosted into the area.

Johnston brought Cavan level with a fine score from the flank but substitute Cathal Cregg pounced for Roscommon’s third shortly after to push them 3-14 to 4-9.

Cregg popped up for the eighth goal of the game to send Roscommon five ahead and while Johnston and Raymond Galligan sent over placed balls, Cavan couldn’t find another goal to force the issue.

Scorers for Roscommon: Cathal Cregg 2-1, Diarmuid Murtagh 0-4 (0-2f), Conor Devaney and Donie Smith 0-3 each, Niall Kilroy 1-1, David Murray 1-0, Niall McInerney, Enda Smith, Ian Kilbride and Ciarain Murtagh (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cavan: Dara McVeety 1-3, Enda Flanagan, Conor Bradley, and Martin Reilly (1-0pen) 1-0 each, Sean Johnston 0-4 (0-2f), Padraig Faulkner, Ciaran Brady, Caoimhin O’Reilly (0-f), Gearoid McKiernan (0-1f), and Raymond Galligan (0-1 45) 0-1 each.

Cavan

1. Raymond Galligan (Lacken)

9. Killian Clarke (Shercock)
3. Padraig Faulkner (Kingscourt)
2. Jason McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels)

4. Enda Flanagan (Castlerahan)

5. Martin Reilly (Killygarry)
6. Ciaran Brady (Arvagh)
7. Oisin Kiernan (Castlerahan)

8. Gearoid McKiernan (Swanlinbar)
11. Bryan Magee (Cuchulainns)

10. Dara McVeety (Crosserlough)
15. Conor Bradley (Ramor United)
12. Cian Mackey (Castlerahan)

13. Caoimhin O’Reilly (Butlersbridge)
14. Adrian Cole (Ramor United)

Subs

 

18. Niall Murray (Cavan Gaels) for Magee (41)
22. Niall Clerkin (Searcog) for McLoughlin (ht)
23. Seanie Johnston (Cavan Gaels) for O’Reilly (ht)
19. Stephen Murray (Cavan Gaels) for Flanagan (51)
20. Conor Madden (Loch Gamhna) for Bradley (52)
17. Conor Moynagh (Droim Dhuin Eire Og) for McVeety (62)

Roscommon

1. James Featherston (Roscommon Gaels)

4. Fergal Lennon (Clann na nGael)
3. Peter Domican (St Brigid’s)
2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

5. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)
6. Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael)
7. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)

8. Tadhg O Rourke (Tulsk)
9. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)

10. Ciaráin Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)
11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)
12. Conor Devaney (Kilbride) – captain

13. Donie Smith (Boyle)
14. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)
15. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

Subs

23. Niall McInerney (St Brigid’s) for Daly (ht)
18. Enda Smith (Boyle) for O’Rourke (47)
17. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels) for Ciaran Lennon (65)
8. O’Rourke for Compton (54)
22. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses) for Stack (60)
20. Ian Kilbride (St Brigid’s) for Fergal Lennon (67)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

LIVE: Wexford vs Kilkenny, Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final

‘They’re a great bunch of young fellas and we don’t praise them enough’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Donnacha Ryan's Racing win in Clermont to set up semi-final clash with Munster
Donnacha Ryan's Racing win in Clermont to set up semi-final clash with Munster
LIVE: Leinster v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final
Leinster know only their best will suffice against three-in-a-row chasing Saracens
FOOTBALL
'VAR is a little like sex without pleasure'
'VAR is a little like sex without pleasure'
Pogba has 'no problem' with Mourinho, side-steps Man United exit speculation
Zlatan nets derby-winning brace - including 40-yard screamer - on MLS debut
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
The pain of Lyon driving Nacewa's quest to bring European success back to Leinster
The pain of Lyon driving Nacewa's quest to bring European success back to Leinster
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
'We've got to be smart, we've got to be physical and we've got to win big moments'
MUNSTER
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
The bolt from the blue that launched the career of one of Munster's last European champions
Ashton, Guirado and Nonu: Toulon name star-studded side for Thomond Park
PREMIER LEAGUE
Aubameyang bags two and gifts Lacazette another as Stoke's relegation worries deepen
Aubameyang bags two and gifts Lacazette another as Stoke's relegation worries deepen
Man City can win the title by beating United next weekend, but Pep is prioritising Liverpool tie
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie