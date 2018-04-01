42 mins ago

Hello! And welcome to our live coverage of today’s Allianz Hurling League Division One semi-final between Wexford and Kilkenny.

It promises to be another enticing encounter between these two rivals and indeed it is the second time Brian Cody and Davy Fitzgerald will have faced off in the last three weeks alone.

Today’s hosts came out on top in that dramatic Walsh Cup final which resorted to a free-taking competition at Nolan Park to pick a winner, however the Cats succeeded in exacting revenge three weeks ago in Round 5 of the league.