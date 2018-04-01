The sides meet on Sunday afternoon at Innovate Wexford Park.
Liveblog
Two late changes from Davy Fitzgerald sees Willie Devereux in for Damien Reck at corner back and David Dunne replaced by Aidan Nolan at corner forward. Five minutes to go before we get started.
Due to Roscommon and Cavan’s Division 2 final clash at HQ this afternoon, today’s game will not be televised. However you can watch it live on TG4′s YouTube channel by following this link.
Right then, with 15 minutes to go how do we see this one going? Let us know below.
Poll Results:
Wexford Team Vs Kilkenny pic.twitter.com/imhAeKyqAO— Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) April 1, 2018
Kilkenny Team Vs Wexford. No 26 Rob Lennon pic.twitter.com/kmHt7nXjmg— Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) April 1, 2018
Today’s teams line out as follows:
Wexford:
1. Mark Fanning
17. Willie Devereux
3. Liam Ryan
4. Simon Donohue
5. Paudie Foley
6. Matthew O’Hanlon
7. Dee O’Keeffe
8. Kevin Foley
9. Shaun Murphy
10. Jack O’Connor
11. Conor McDonald
12. Lee Chin
22. Aidan Nolan
14. Rory O’Connor
15. Paul Morris
Kilkenny:
1. Eoin Murphy
2. Joey Holden
3. Padraig Walsh
4. Paddy Deegan
5. Conor Delaney
6. Cillian Buckley
7. Enda Morrissey
8. Richie Leahy
9. James Maher
10. Martin Keoghan
11. TJ Reid
12. John Donnelly
13. Ger Aylward
14. Walter Walsh
15. Bill Sheehan
Slightly cloudy at Innovate Wexford Park this afternoon but apart from that conditions appear ideal. Half an hour to go before we get underway.
@InnovateCloud Wexford Pk Alliance Hurling league semi final Wexford v Kilkenny game has now been deferred 15 mins— Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) April 1, 2018
News has filtered through that today’s game has been deferred for 15 minutes, with a new throw-in time of 2.15pm.
The game in Wexford Park will have a delayed throw-in of 2.15. @kclr96fm @KKPeopleSport @CRKC1— Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) April 1, 2018
Kilkenny haven’t made it to the Allianz Hurling League final decider since 2014, but you have to all the way back to 1993 the last time Wexford did the same — and 1973 since they last claimed the league title.
Hello! And welcome to our live coverage of today’s Allianz Hurling League Division One semi-final between Wexford and Kilkenny.
It promises to be another enticing encounter between these two rivals and indeed it is the second time Brian Cody and Davy Fitzgerald will have faced off in the last three weeks alone.
Today’s hosts came out on top in that dramatic Walsh Cup final which resorted to a free-taking competition at Nolan Park to pick a winner, however the Cats succeeded in exacting revenge three weeks ago in Round 5 of the league.
COMMENTS (6)