Tadhg Furlong is the cornerstone of The42's rugby team of 2017

AFTER A LONG 12 months that has witnessed tremendous successes for Saracens, Scarlets, England, Crusaders, New Zealand and – in many people’s eyes – the Lions, we draw the curtain down on 2017 by naming and acclaiming the best players of the year.

Who would make your XV of ’17?

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Liam Williams

13. Jonathan Davies

12. Owen Farrell

11. Rieko Ioane

10. Beauden Barrett

9. Conor Murray

1. Mako Vunipola

2. Malcolm Marx

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Maro Itoje

5. Brodie Retallick

6. Taulupe Faletau

7. Sean O’Brien

8. Kieran Read

Replacements

16. Codie Taylor

17. Cian Healy

18. Owen Franks

19. Sam Whitelock

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. Aaron Smith

22. Jonathan Sexton

23. Kurtley Beale