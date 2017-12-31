Tadhg Furlong is the cornerstone of The42's rugby team of 2017

AFTER A LONG 12 months that has witnessed tremendous successes for Saracens, Scarlets, England, Crusaders, New Zealand and – in many people’s eyes – the Lions, we draw the curtain down on 2017 by naming and acclaiming the best players of the year.
Who would make your XV of ’17?
15. Stuart Hogg
14. Liam Williams
13. Jonathan Davies
12. Owen Farrell
11. Rieko Ioane
10. Beauden Barrett
9. Conor Murray
1. Mako Vunipola
2. Malcolm Marx
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Maro Itoje
5. Brodie Retallick
6. Taulupe Faletau
7. Sean O’Brien
8. Kieran Read
Replacements
16. Codie Taylor
17. Cian Healy
18. Owen Franks
19. Sam Whitelock
20. Peter O’Mahony
21. Aaron Smith
22. Jonathan Sexton
23. Kurtley Beale
