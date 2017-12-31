  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 31 December, 2017
Tadhg Furlong is the cornerstone of The42's rugby team of 2017

Here’s the players who have impressed us most over the past 12 months.

By The42 Team Sunday 31 Dec 2017, 2:00 PM
4 hours ago 7,204 Views 11 Comments
AFTER A LONG 12 months that has witnessed tremendous successes for Saracens, Scarlets, England, Crusaders, New Zealand and – in many people’s eyes – the Lions, we draw the curtain down on 2017 by naming and acclaiming the best players of the year.

Who would make your XV of ’17?

15. Stuart Hogg

Stuart Hogg celebrates scoring his sides first try Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

14. Liam Williams

Liam Williams with Sonny Bill Williams

13. Jonathan Davies

Jonathan Davies

12. Owen Farrell

Owen Farrell celebrates with the trophy

11. Rieko Ioane

Rieko Ioane dives over to score a try 21/10/2017 Source: ©Inpho/Photosport/Tertius Pickard

10. Beauden Barrett

New Zealand All Blacks Beauden Barrett scores a try Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

9. Conor Murray

Conor Murray in the line-out Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

1. Mako Vunipola

Jamie George and Mako Vunipola celebrate

 2. Malcolm Marx

inpho_01265300 Source: Photosport/Marc Shannon/INPHO

3. Tadhg Furlong

Tadhg Furlong runs into Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro Source: James Crombie/INPHO

4. Maro Itoje

British and Irish Lions Maro Itoje Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

5. Brodie Retallick

Brodie Retallick runs in a try Source: Photosport/John Cowpland/INPHO

6. Taulupe Faletau

Taulupe Faletau and Matt Todd

7. Sean O’Brien

Sean O'Brien dejected after his side conceded a second try

8. Kieran Read

Kieran Read lifts the Bledisloe Cup

Replacements

16. Codie Taylor

17. Cian Healy

18. Owen Franks

19. Sam Whitelock

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. Aaron Smith

22. Jonathan Sexton

23. Kurtley Beale

