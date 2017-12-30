Sexton returns to captain Leinster as Connacht make 3 changes

Jonathan Sexton is set to start for Leinster against Ulster.

JONATHAN SEXTON RETURNS to captain Leinster while Connacht make three changes for the sides’ clash on New Year’s Day at the RDS in the first Guinness PRO14 fixture of 2018 (Kick Off: 3.15pm – live on TG4 & RTÉ Radio).

With his side in the middle of a hectic schedule, Leo Cullen has retained just two players from the starting XV that overcame Munster on St Stephen’s Day.

The Man-of-the-match from that game, Dan Leavy, starts again, as does left winger James Lowe, though it is an otherwise much-changed Leinster team.

Connacht, meanwhile, have opted to make less alterations following last weekend’s victory over Ulster.

Hooker Tom McCartney, lock James Cannon and winger Cian Kelleher all come in for Kieran Keane’s side, with the other 12 starters retained from the previous game.

Leinster Rugby team:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Noel Reid

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (Capta)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Peter Dooley

2. Seán Cronin

3. Andrew Porter

4. Ross Molony

5. Ian Nagle

6. Dan Leavy

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Ed Byrne

18. Michael Bent

19. Mick Kearney

20. Scott Fardy

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Cathal Marsh

23. Rory O’Loughlin

Connacht Rugby team:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Bundee Aki

12. Tom Farrell

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Coulson

2. Tom McCartney

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. James Cannon

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Jarrad Butler,

8. John Muldoon (Capt)

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Peter McCabe

18. Conor Carey

19. Quinn Roux

20. Naulia Dawai

21. Caolin Blade

22. Eoin Griffin

23. Niyi Adeolokun

