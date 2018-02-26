RTÉ Head of Sport Ryle Nugent announces he will depart his post in June

RTÉ ARE SEARCHING for a new Head of Sport after Ryle Nugent has announced his new departure.

Nugent is to leave his post on 1 June after 24 years with the broadcaster.

“After eight years as Group Head of RTÉ Sport, I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to take up new challenges,” stated Nugent in a press release released today.

“The last eight years as Group Head have been a genuine privilege and the most rewarding of my career, but as we head into what would be my ninth season at the helm, ninth GAA Championships and third World Cup, I feel its time to hand the baton on”.

“Ryle has made an enormous contribution to RTÉ both in front of and behind the scenes, particularly in the last eight years as Group Head of RTÉ Sport,” stated Director of Content Jim Jennings.

“The fact that RTÉ has maintained such a significant portfolio of sports rights is a tribute to Ryle and all of the team in RTÉ Sport who are dedicated to bringing our national teams and national games to Irish audiences.

“We will continue on that mission, but today is about marking Ryle’s contribution.

“I wish Ryle the very best in all that does and thank him for his commitment and the significant contribution he has made”.

The RTÉ Group Head of Sport position will be advertised within RTÉ in the coming days.

