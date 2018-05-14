  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Salah says he's not consistent enough yet to be compared with Messi and Ronaldo

‘Their performance level is stable. Yet, I need to maintain my high performance level for many seasons’

By The42 Team Monday 14 May 2018, 11:33 AM
46 minutes ago 602 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4011524
Mo Salah: PFA Player of the Year.
Image: Barrington Coombs
Mo Salah: PFA Player of the Year.
Mo Salah: PFA Player of the Year.
Image: Barrington Coombs

MOHAMED SALAH INSISTS he cannot be compared with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as he is yet to consistently perform over a prolonged period of a number of years.

Salah has been in incredible form in the 2017-18 season, scoring 32 goals in just 36 Premier League appearances, thus setting a new record for the amount of goals scored in a 38-game campaign .

He has won a host of awards, too, collecting the Golden Boot , the Premier League Player of the Year prize , the FWA Footballer of the Year and the PFA Player of the Year awards.

Such form has led to comparisons with the Barcelona and Real Madrid superstars, one of which he will soon face in the Champions League final, when the Reds take on Los Blancos in Ukraine.

However, Salah is insistent that he has yet to reach the level of either La Liga icon.

“Not at all,” he told Egypt Today when asked if he was bothered by the comparisons.

“But I don’t want to say that I am happy with these kinds of comparisons, because each of them was at top level for 10 or 11 years. Their performance level is stable.

“Yet, I need to maintain my high performance level for many seasons. I hope I can do so. Definitely, they are great players.”

Messi has scored 45 goals in all competitions this season, while Ronaldo has netted 43. Salah, meanwhile, has 44 to his name.

And the Egypt international, who will compete in the World Cup in Russia this summer, has subsequently been linked with a potential exit from Anfield, with Real sure to be potential suitors.

Despite those transfer rumours, Salah reiterated that he is happy at Anfield having previously suggested that he is focused on remaining with the club .

“All that I can say is that I’m happy to be here and I’m adapted to the prevailing atmosphere. I’m thinking to end the season in the perfect way,” he said when asked if he would remain at the club.

Liverpool defeated Brighton 4-0 on the final day of the Premier League season , but were unable to overhaul Tottenham to move into third, with Spurs beating Leicester City 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller.

Nevertheless, the Reds have qualified for the Champions League, regardless of the result in Kiev for the Champions League final.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Irish number one strikes gold in Turkey with sights set on history at Tokyo 2020

‘I’ve got it. I’m not that far off from winning golf tournaments’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
FOOTBALL
Israeli club changes name in honour of US president Donald Trump
Israeli club changes name in honour of US president Donald Trump
Neymar tired of transfer talk amid Real Madrid, Man Utd talk
Comeback falls short as five-goal Levante put paid to Barca's invincible ambitions
LEINSTER
'Munster, with the prep theyâll have had, theyâll have got the edge'
'Munster, with the prep they’ll have had, they’ll have got the edge'
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
HURLING
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
As it happened: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
LEO CULLEN
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was so smart of Leo, so strategic, to bring someone like Stuart in'
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie