  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish number one strikes gold in Turkey with sights set on history at Tokyo 2020

Niall McVeigh had a successful stint at the Turkish Para Badminton International.

By Emma Duffy Monday 14 May 2018, 10:29 AM
1 hour ago 1,883 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4011392
Niall McVeigh.
Image: Badminton Ireland.
Niall McVeigh.
Niall McVeigh.
Image: Badminton Ireland.

IRISH PARA BADMINTON number one Niall McVeigh capped a successful few days at the Turkish International with a gold medal yesterday.

McVeigh, who has won World and European championships, was in glittering form at the fourth edition of the tournament, putting on some stellar displays against tough opposition.

In the final, the Newry native beat France’s Fabien Morat 21-13, 21-9 to keep his dream of qualifying for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo firmly on track.

Earlier in the week, McVeigh won his first group match 21-13, 21-13 against Alexander Mekhdiev from Russia, before progressing to see off Japan’s Yohei Hatakeyama and Peru’s Hector Jesus Salva Tungue respectively en route to the final.

Para Badminton makes its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, and if McVeigh continues in this manner, by picking up wins at circuit events like this, he’ll be part of history in Japan in two years time.

He’s in action again at the Forza Irish Para Badminton International at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena, Dublin from 20-24 June.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I’ve got it. I’m not that far off from winning golf tournaments’

Israeli club changes name in honour of US president Donald Trump

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
FOOTBALL
Israeli club changes name in honour of US president Donald Trump
Israeli club changes name in honour of US president Donald Trump
Neymar tired of transfer talk amid Real Madrid, Man Utd talk
Comeback falls short as five-goal Levante put paid to Barca's invincible ambitions
LEINSTER
'Munster, with the prep theyâll have had, theyâll have got the edge'
'Munster, with the prep they’ll have had, they’ll have got the edge'
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
HURLING
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
As it happened: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
LEO CULLEN
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was so smart of Leo, so strategic, to bring someone like Stuart in'
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie