Irish number one strikes gold in Turkey with sights set on history at Tokyo 2020

IRISH PARA BADMINTON number one Niall McVeigh capped a successful few days at the Turkish International with a gold medal yesterday.

McVeigh, who has won World and European championships, was in glittering form at the fourth edition of the tournament, putting on some stellar displays against tough opposition.

In the final, the Newry native beat France’s Fabien Morat 21-13, 21-9 to keep his dream of qualifying for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo firmly on track.

Earlier in the week, McVeigh won his first group match 21-13, 21-13 against Alexander Mekhdiev from Russia, before progressing to see off Japan’s Yohei Hatakeyama and Peru’s Hector Jesus Salva Tungue respectively en route to the final.

Super result! Niall McVeigh takes gold at the Turkish International after some super performances throughout the event! Full results on the link below...#parabadminton #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/oMEVgItmLL — Badminton Ireland (@bad_min_ton) May 13, 2018

Para Badminton makes its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, and if McVeigh continues in this manner, by picking up wins at circuit events like this, he’ll be part of history in Japan in two years time.

He’s in action again at the Forza Irish Para Badminton International at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena, Dublin from 20-24 June.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!