Monday 14 May, 2018
Israeli club changes name in honour of US president Donald Trump

Trump’s recognising of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has led to the city’s biggest club renaming themselves in his honour.

By The42 Team Monday 14 May 2018, 9:13 AM
Beitar Jerusalem fans (L) and US president Donald Trump (R).
Beitar Jerusalem fans (L) and US president Donald Trump (R).
Beitar Jerusalem fans (L) and US president Donald Trump (R).

AHEAD OF THE inauguration of the United States’ embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, the city’s most historic football club renamed itself in president Donald Trump’s honour.

The new branding will see Beitar Trump Jerusalem contest the Ligat ha’Al, with the club praising the “courageous” head of state.

Last December, the president went against global consensus by recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“For 70 years Jerusalem has been awaiting international recognition, until president Donald Trump, in a courageous move, recognised Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel,” read an official statement from Beitar, who did not clarify whether the change of name would be permanent.

“President Trump has shown courage, and true love of the Israeli people and their capital, and these days other countries are following his lead in giving Jerusalem its rightful status.

“The football club Beitar Jerusalem, one of the most prominent symbols of the city, are happy to honour the president for his love and support with a gesture of our own.

“The chairmen of the club, the owner Eli Tabib and the executive manager Eli Ohana have decided to add to the club’s title the name of the American president who made history, and from now on will be called Beitar Trump Jerusalem.”

Beitar have won six Ligat ha’Al titles and are set to finish the 2017-18 season as runners-up to Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

‘Rugby wasn’t always my first love, but when I knew… I knew’

Do you agree with the Sunday Game’s first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?

