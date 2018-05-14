This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 9 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Rugby wasn't always my first love, but when I knew... I knew'

In the first of his new weekly columns for The42, Jonny Holland talks about his love of sport and fitness.

By Jonny Holland Monday 14 May 2018, 8:40 AM
May 8th 2018, 1:03 PM 11,317 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3975155
Facing Edinburgh in 2016.
Image: INPHO
Facing Edinburgh in 2016.
Facing Edinburgh in 2016.
Image: INPHO

Over the next 12 weeks, Jonny Holland will be one of three leaders — including Cork ladies footballer and Ireland International Saoirse Noonan and The42′s own Ryan Bailey — taking part in our Follow Fitness series supported by Avonmore Protein Milk.

While Jonny will focus on nutrition, Saoirse will look at combining multiple top-level sports and Ryan will train for his first triathlon.

If you’ve any questions for our leaders, be sure to use the comments section and you can sign up to follow one, two or all three leaders here. 

IT TAKES SOME getting used to, retirement. It’s the simple things like not telling people that you’re a rugby player any more. The strange part is that you don’t even realise you’ve retired for the first nine months. Even now, the whole thing feels a bit surreal.

But I’m getting ahead of myself a bit and there’s not really much point in starting in the middle.

Before I was a rugby player and now a nutrition and fitness consultant, I was just a young lad from Cork mad into sports.

It was soccer, it was football and, of course, rugby. But it might surprise some of you that the other two took priority in the early years.

I played soccer and rugby from about the age of five and Gaelic football from eight. I even dabbled in tennis up until the end of primary school as well as other bits and pieces but it was really the big three I focused on.

I took soccer — I played with Greenwood FC — more seriously up until 14 or 15. In fact, I was nearly skipping rugby matches for the soccer matches some years.

I played on a few Kennedy Cup teams at U13 and with Cork at U14 but, after that, soccer kind of fizzled out as I wasn’t really going anywhere with it.

We — I say we because myself and my brother were triplets with my sister and played on the same teams growing up — would have won a couple of county titles in the football with St. Finbarr’s and that took a bit of time obviously.

Johnny Holland Playing for Cork Con. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Once I got to college though, I knew rugby was the sport for me and I dropped everything else at that stage. To be honest, I probably always knew it would be rugby because I needed something a bit more physical, even though I wasn’t so big, I had a little bit of a temper.

After playing with Sunday’s Well and Cork Con, the Munster Academy was something of a safety net because I knew I was on a pathway to something. It felt safe, a bit of a security blanket, but the coaches would always encourage you to take the next step too.

It was 2013 when I made my debut with the Munster senior side, coming on as a sub in a game against Cardiff. I didn’t actually touch the ball in either of my first two appearances and the lads gave me an awful slagging.

When I finally did get it into my hands, it was to kick it to touch to end a game.

My first Munster start came in 2014 and the following January I signed a full contract and was thinking about all the matches still ahead of me.

Sadly, by 2016 it was all over. I’ll obviously get into that in more detail over the coming weeks but, because of my injury, I was able to throw myself into my studies and complete a post graduate degree in Applied Sports and Exercise Nutrition.

JohnnyH The new day job. Source: Jonny Holland

It’s something I was always interested in, my family would have always focused on fitness and I don’t take it for granted that I was incredibly lucky to work with some great coaches and experts in fitness and nutrition over the years.

I launched my new business in January. I’m really enjoying it so far and I’m getting to work with some very interesting people. Calling what I do a business feels strange too, it never feels like work.

Over the next 12 weeks I’m hoping to pass on my knowledge in areas from nutrition and muscle gain/fat loss in preseason to a more in-depth look at coping with injury and retirement at a young age.

I’ll also be answering your questions at some stage, so if you’ve any nutrition or general fitness queries, make sure to stick them in the comments section below and I’ll get to them.

You can follow Jonny’s journey over the next 12 weeks right here:

Jonny Holland's Journey

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jonny Holland
@jonnyholland10
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
Irish women's hockey team members 'didn't have to pay €550 levy for World Cup'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Man City sign Australian wonderkid but he's expected to head straight to Celtic
Man City sign Australian wonderkid but he's expected to head straight to Celtic
We asked Kammy to pick three Premier League players that could play GAA
'I'm not confident' - Mourinho does not expect United to make any signings on deadline day
LEINSTER
'I shot my shot': Joe Tomane wasn't prepared to just wait and hope Leinster came calling
'I shot my shot': Joe Tomane wasn't prepared to just wait and hope Leinster came calling
RDS gets go-ahead for larger Anglesea Stand
Johnny Sexton succeeds retired Isa Nacewa as Leinster's captain
IRELAND
'It was nice of him to call in and support the lads' - John Kiely on Earls' 'informal chat' with Limerick hurlers
'It was nice of him to call in and support the lads' - John Kiely on Earls' 'informal chat' with Limerick hurlers
Over 40% of Irish TV viewers watched Ireland win historic silver medal in the World Cup final
€1.5 million announced by Ross is new 'windfall' funding
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I am not worried, I am not sad, I am so happy' - Pochettino unfazed by Spurs' quiet transfer activity
'I am not worried, I am not sad, I am so happy' - Pochettino unfazed by Spurs' quiet transfer activity
Belgian international the latest addition for Premier League newcomers Wolves
'I wouldn't be happy either': Scholes writes off United's title chances under Mourinho

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie