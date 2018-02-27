  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 27 February, 2018
Scarlets sign versatile Maori All Black to replace Munster-bound Beirne

Blade Thomson, who made his Super Rugby debut in 2013, will join the Welsh region next season.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 9:18 AM
5 hours ago 4,176 Views 1 Comment
Blade Thomson in possession for the Hurricanes.
Image: Ross Setford
Image: Ross Setford

SCARLETS HAVE THIS morning announced that Blade Thomson will join the Welsh region for the 2018-19 season.

Thomson, who can operate in the back row and the second row, is set to move to the reigning Guinness Pro14 champions to fill the void that will be left by Tadhg Beirne’s impending departure.

After impressing in Wales since his move from Leinster in 2016, Beirne will return to Ireland next season to begin a two-year deal with Munster.

“I’m really looking forward to heading north to join the Scarlets for the 2018-19 season,” said Thomson. “They play an exciting brand of rugby, finished last season as champions and are continuing to push for silverware in both competitions.

“I’m excited to join such a world-renowned club but my focus is fully on finishing the current season on a high with the Hurricanes and hopefully lifting some silverware.”

Thomson has been playing Super Rugby with the Hurricanes since 2013. The 27-year-old won a Junior World Championship with New Zealand in 2010. He has also represented the Maori All Blacks.

“Blade’s Super Rugby experience will be a welcome addition to the pack and the squad as a whole,” said Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac. “He is a very athletic, no-nonsense player with a big engine who will be an effective ball carrier both in the wide channels as well as in the middle of the park.

“Blade is highly regarded in New Zealand whilst an untimely injury impacted on his rugby in the last six months but he’s certainly a physical player who possess the skillset to play the Scarlets way.”

Scarlets general manager Jon Daniels added: “We have ambitions of competing in the knockout stages of the Guinness Pro14 and European Rugby Champions Cup season to season, where strength in depth in the squad plays a huge part.

“Blade will bring a wealth of experience and will bring an additional physical edge to the pack. We very much look forward to welcoming him to Parc y Scarlets.”

‘He got very close, but unfortunately he hit a speedbump’: Dempsey hails lasting Heaslip influence on Leinster

‘A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see’ — Van Graan on Conor Murray

