  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish charm on St Patrick's Day as Sean Maguire scores seventh goal in as many games

The 23-year-old has nine goals and three assists in his last 14 games for Preston North End.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 4:54 PM
16 minutes ago 795 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3910324

SEAN MAGUIRE SCORED his fifth goal in his last four appearances since returning from a four month injury lay-off just a fortnight ago, as Preston North End came away from the Stadium of Light with a 2-0 win on Saturday.

There were contrasting fortunes for the 23-year-old striker and his opponents, as his goal gave his side a second-half lead which paved the way for a win which compounds Sunderland’s misery at the bottom of the Championship.

Maguire was ruled out at the end of October following a serious hamstring strain, but returned to score a brace two weeks ago against Bolton, before adding to his tally with goals against both Bristol City and Fulham in succession.

Saturday saw the ex-Cork City man score for the fourth game in a row, as he met a Paul Gallagher cross to beat goalkeeper Lee Camp and make it 1-0 five minutes after the break — meaning the Ireland international has scored seven goals in as many appearances.

English-born striker Callum Robinson, who revealed to The42 his declaration to play for Ireland,  added a second just 13 minutes later. He, too, was on the end of a Gallagher cross to beat goalkeeper Camp to double his side’s lead and ensure all three points.

Preston continue their push towards a play-off spot, while Sunderland stand two points adrift at the bottom of the Championship as the Black Cats face the possibility of back-to-back relegations.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Local heroes like Maguire can be the Messi or Ronaldo to a generation of Irish youngsters

Can’t stop scoring! Sean Maguire has bagged his fourth goal in three games for Preston

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Watch: Three first-half tries give Ireland the dream start at Twickenham
Watch: Three first-half tries give Ireland the dream start at Twickenham
Laidlaw's late penalty denies Conor O'Shea's Italy as Scotland end on a high
LIVE: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
Do you guys have pizza in Ireland?: 'Most Americans I met knew almost nothing about Ireland'
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
PREMIER LEAGUE
Spurs star Dele Alli hits back at dive claims: 'Iâm an attacking player so I get fouled a lot'
Spurs star Dele Alli hits back at dive claims: 'I’m an attacking player so I get fouled a lot'
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
SIX NATIONS
Jacob's Cracker: The moment of brilliance when Stockdale made Six Nations history
Jacob's Cracker: The moment of brilliance when Stockdale made Six Nations history
'Send us again into a dream land': TV3's Grand Slam tilt promo is spine-tingling
Ireland's momentum brings belief for their Grand Slam shot in London

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie