Irish charm on St Patrick's Day as Sean Maguire scores seventh goal in as many games

SEAN MAGUIRE SCORED his fifth goal in his last four appearances since returning from a four month injury lay-off just a fortnight ago, as Preston North End came away from the Stadium of Light with a 2-0 win on Saturday.

There were contrasting fortunes for the 23-year-old striker and his opponents, as his goal gave his side a second-half lead which paved the way for a win which compounds Sunderland’s misery at the bottom of the Championship.

Maguire was ruled out at the end of October following a serious hamstring strain, but returned to score a brace two weeks ago against Bolton, before adding to his tally with goals against both Bristol City and Fulham in succession.

Full-Time: @SunderlandAFC 0-2 #pnefc



It's a deserved three points on the road for Alex Neil's side who make it 11 games unbeaten away from home in the @SkyBetChamp! 👏💚 pic.twitter.com/Ir1GEbLAPC — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 17, 2018

Saturday saw the ex-Cork City man score for the fourth game in a row, as he met a Paul Gallagher cross to beat goalkeeper Lee Camp and make it 1-0 five minutes after the break — meaning the Ireland international has scored seven goals in as many appearances.

English-born striker Callum Robinson, who revealed to The42 his declaration to play for Ireland, added a second just 13 minutes later. He, too, was on the end of a Gallagher cross to beat goalkeeper Camp to double his side’s lead and ensure all three points.

Preston continue their push towards a play-off spot, while Sunderland stand two points adrift at the bottom of the Championship as the Black Cats face the possibility of back-to-back relegations.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!