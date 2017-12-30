Former Dundalk manager and Ireland underage coach dies aged 58

McCaffrey took charge of Dundalk for six months in 2012.

FORMER DUNDALK MANAGER and Ireland underage coach Seán McCaffrey has passed away at the age of 58.

McCaffrey took charge of the Lilywhites for a brief spell from January until July 2012 before being replaced by Darius Kearns.

He will be remembered fondly as a founding member of Monaghan United in 1979, where he also led the side in their debut League of Ireland campaign six years later in 1985.

McCaffrey would later go on to coach with the Ireland U17, U18 and U19 teams, succeeding Brian Kerr and remaining in the role until 2010.

The Monaghan native helped bring through current Dundalk players, including John Mountney and Chris Shields, with the club tweeting on Saturday:

“The club is saddened to learn of the death of former #DundalkFC manager, Seán McCaffrey. We offer our deepest condolences to Seán’s family and friends at this time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

