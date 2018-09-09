This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for outburst during controversial US Open final defeat

The American star was fined for coaching, racquet abuse and for verbal abuse.

By AFP Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,078 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/4226956
An on-court controversy with umpire Carlos Ramos overshadowed Saturday's final.
Image: Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA
An on-court controversy with umpire Carlos Ramos overshadowed Saturday's final.
An on-court controversy with umpire Carlos Ramos overshadowed Saturday's final.
Image: Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA

SERENA WILLIAMS HAS been fined $17,000 by the US Tennis Association in the wake her outburst during a controversial US Open final loss to Japan’s Naomi Osaka.

The American star was fined for coaching, racquet abuse and for verbal abuse when she accused umpire Carlos Ramos of being “a thief” during Saturday’s stormy final.

Williams was incensed at the coaching violation, although coach Patrick Mouratoglou, sitting in her box, admitted that he was coaching when he moved his hands.

That violation carried a $4,000 fine, while a second violation for racquet abuse — after she smashed her racquet after dropping her serve in the fifth game of the second set — cost her $3,000.

The second violation also cost her a point in the match, sparking her renewed verbal attack on Ramos, a code violation which carried a $10,000 fine.

Her third code violation of the match also cost her a game, putting Osaka on the brink of what would be a 6-2, 6-4 victory that made her the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title.

© – AFP 2018

