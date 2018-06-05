This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Super exciting' - Positive update from Williams following French Open withdrawal

A day after pulling out of the French Open through injury, Serena Williams has hinted at a positive prognosis from her doctor.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Jun 2018, 2:26 PM
Serena Williams at the French Open.
SERENA WILLIAMS HAS revealed the news from her initial doctor’s examination was ‘super exciting’ after she was forced to pull out of the French Open.

The 23-time grand slam champion had been scheduled to take on familiar foe Maria Sharapova in the fourth round at Roland Garros on Monday, only to withdraw with a pectoral problem that had left her physically unable to serve.

Williams’ appearance in Paris was her first at a major since winning the 2017 Australian Open, after which the 36-year-old took time out of the game to give birth to her first child.

Her withdrawal in the French capital raised fears that she may not recover in time for Wimbledon, which gets under way on July 2, but Williams posted a video to her Instagram story on Tuesday which indicated the early prognosis from medical staff was promising.

“So today has been interesting already,” she said.

“I just finished one exam with one doctor and the news was actually super exciting so I’m really happy about that.

“I’m having an MRI soon but I wanted to keep you guys totally updated. While I wait, I clean because cleaning gives me calm and peace but thanks for the support and love and understanding.

“It’s been incredibly frustrating but also I’m excited because I feel like I’ve been playing really, really well and I can only go up and I’m looking so forward to going up.

“Hopefully you guys can be there to continue to keep cheering me on. I love you guys.”

