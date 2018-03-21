  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 22 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Serena's comeback not going to plan as ex-world number one crashes out at first round of Miami Open

20-year-old Naomi Osaka defeated the 23-time major winner by straight sets — the first time Williams has lost her first match at an American hard court championship for 21 years

By AFP Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 10:56 PM
1 hour ago 624 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3917255
Williams signs autographs after the defeat.
Image: Clive Brunskill
Williams signs autographs after the defeat.
Williams signs autographs after the defeat.
Image: Clive Brunskill

SERENA WILLIAMS CRASHED out of the Miami Open in the first round, slumping to a straight sets defeat against Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the latest setback to the former world number one’s comeback.

Osaka, who won her first major title in Indian Wells last weekend, was superior throughout and fully deserved her 6-3, 6-2 win in just one hour and 17 minutes.

It was Williams’ fourth match and second tournament appearance since returning from 13 months maternity leave yet the American’s movement and inability to stay in the rallies suggested her comeback could be more arduous than expected.

The defeat was the first time Williams has lost her first match at an American hard court championship for 21 years.

Williams, 36, may have been unfairly unseeded here due to her lack of action over the past year could have no complaints with the defeat.

In her comeback in Indian Wells, she made it through to round three where she fell to sister Venus in straight sets.

Taking on Osaka was always going to prove a tough task — and so it proved.

Miami Open 2018 - Day 3 Osaka salutes the crowd after her victory. Source: Clive Brunskill

Williams, an eight-time champion in Key Biscayne, started strongly and held her serve to love but it took a while for the American to find her range.

Osaka, 20, showed some understandable nerves but was able to stay in the game and when she broke in the seventh game, it was the perfect chance for the Japanese player to take control.

The world number 22′s serve — which was being clocked at an impressive 115 mph – as well as the power in her ground strokes allowed her to stretch the lead to 5-3.

Osaka was hitting the ball beautifully and broke again to take the first set with relative ease.

Williams’ effort couldn’t be faulted though it was Osaka who possessed the greater firepower and consistency which allowed her to dominate most of the exchanges.

She broke once more to make it 3-1 in the second and the excellent Japanese never looked back, sealing the win when Williams hit an easy passing shot long.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

BBC pay McEnroe ‘at least 10 times’ more than me for Wimbledon work, claims Navratilova

‘Stop living the fantasy’ – Joshua warns heavyweight rival Wilder he’ll ‘freeze him out’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Giggs more nervous ahead of Wales managerial debut than he ever was as a player
Giggs more nervous ahead of Wales managerial debut than he ever was as a player
Sanchez 'expected something better' from himself after move to Man United
Brazil legend Ronaldo reveals reason behind famous 2002 World Cup haircut
ENGLAND
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
England chiefs give backing to Eddie Jones after worst showing in 31 years
'He just has to get his head down and work. I feel he can be one of the best in the world'
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie