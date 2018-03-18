Aviva Stadium homecoming for Grand Slam winners cancelled due to snowfall

Ireland were crowned Six Nations champions yesterday at Twickenham.

THE HOMECOMING CELEBRATION that was set to greet Ireland’s heroic Grand Slam champions on Sunday afternoon has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Heavy snowfall fell throughout the night and continued into Sunday morning, meaning the free-entry event to welcome home Joe Schmidt’s men has been called off.

“We regret to advise that the Grand Slam Homecoming celebrations has been cancelled due to adverse weather,” a statement said this morning.

“Irish Rugby would thank supporters for their continued support throughout this campaign.”

The event, due to take place at 4.30pm, was announced shortly after Ireland beat England 15-24 at Twickenham to record the country’s third ever Grand Slam and cap off a third Six Nations title in five years under head coach Schmidt.

