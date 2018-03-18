  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Aviva Stadium homecoming for Grand Slam winners cancelled due to snowfall

Adverse weather conditions means the free-entry event due to take place at 4.30pm has been cancelled.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 11:51 AM
Ireland were crowned Six Nations champions yesterday at Twickenham.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE HOMECOMING CELEBRATION that was set to greet Ireland’s heroic Grand Slam champions on Sunday afternoon has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Heavy snowfall fell throughout the night and continued into Sunday morning, meaning the free-entry event to welcome home Joe Schmidt’s men has been called off.

“We regret to advise that the Grand Slam Homecoming celebrations has been cancelled due to adverse weather,” a statement said this morning.

“Irish Rugby would thank supporters for their continued support throughout this campaign.”

The event, due to take place at 4.30pm, was announced shortly after Ireland beat England 15-24 at Twickenham to record the country’s third ever Grand Slam and cap off a third Six Nations title in five years under head coach Schmidt.

Rugby homecoming cancelled and buses hit as snow hits Ireland – again

Analysis: Schmidt’s genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try

Aaron Gallagher
