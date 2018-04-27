  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 28 April, 2018
Cretaro cancels out early own goal to earn a point as Sligo and Waterford finish with 10 men

Dave Webster saw a straight red for Waterford after Rovers captain Kyle McFadden was dismissed with two yellow cards.

By Brendan White Friday 27 Apr 2018, 10:33 PM
Raffaele Cretaro (File Pic)
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Waterford FC 1

Sligo Rovers 1

Brendan White reports from the RSC

WATERFORD AND SLIGO Rovers shared the spoils at the RSC on Friday night after a 1-1 draw.

The home side had taken an early lead through a Kyle McFadden own goal but Raffaele Cretaro levelled to earn a deserved point.

But both sides ended the game with 10 men after second-half red cards; Dave Webster saw a straight red for Waterford after Rovers captain McFadden had been sent off for two yellow cards.

The home side started brightly and were in front after just eight minutes through an unfortunate own goal. Paul Keegan whipped in the corner from the left and it struck the back of Sligo Rovers centre-half Kyle McFadden and ended up in the back of the net.

Waterford striker Courtney Duffus saw his effort blocked midway through the half before the visitors created a good chance of their own. Rhys McCabe sent in the free kick to find Eduardo Pinceli and his overhead kick forced Waterford keeper Vigouroux into a save.

Waterford’s Faysel Kasmi was next to threaten for Waterford but he couldn’t get his header on target.

Alex Wixted should have levelled on the stroke of half time but he fired wide after a good move involving Pinceli and McCabe.

But deep into first-half stoppage time Rovers deservedly levelled. After a good spell, Eduardo Pinceli whipped in the corner and Raf Cretaro sent his header beyond Waterford keeper Vigouroux.

Striker Courtney Duffus had two good chances to put Waterford back in front on the hour mark. Eduardo Pinceli made a great block to deny the striker, before a goal line clearance from John Mahon denied the striker a minute later.

The game looked to swing in Waterford favour after Rovers captain Kyle McFadden was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

But the advantage lasted just three minutes after Waterford defender Dave Webster saw a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident with Rovers defender Jack Keaney, but neither side could muster a goal to earn all three points.

WATERFORD FC: Vigouroux, Comerford, Browne, Webster, Daly; Aborah (Feely 85), Keegan, Hery, Kasmi (Holohan 63); Duffus, Akinade (O’Halloran 85).

SLIGO Rovers: Beeney, Waters, McClean (Donelon 46), McFadden, Mahon, Boylan (Wixted 38), McCabe, Keaney, Pinceli, Moorhouse, Cretaro (McAleer 68).

Pochettino says the FA’s controversial Harry Kane tweet was ‘embarrassing’

Huge weekend in Serie A as the title race between Juve and Napoli is going right to the wire

Brendan White
