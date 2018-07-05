Sophie O'Sullivan finishes strongly to win 800m heat on Ireland debut

SOPHIE O’SULLIVAN, THE daughter of former world champion and Olympic silver medallist Sonia, this evening launched her international athletics career by claiming victory in her 800 metres heat at the U18 European Championships.

O'Sullivan in action this evening. Source: Sasa Pahic Szabo/INPHO

The 16-year-old, ranked number one in her heat and third of the 49 competitors, looked in control for most of the race but found herself boxed in coming into the closing stages and was required to produce a strong finish to clinch victory in a time of 2:12.23.

O’Sullivan showed good awareness and acceleration down the home straight to surge through the smallest of gaps between Ukraine’s Anastasiya Kudinova and Denisa Folkova of Czech Republic.

Running in lane five in Hyor, O’Sullivan of Cork’s Ballymore Cobh AC led at the bell and while surrendering the advantage momentarily in the final lap, was able to stride home with a late kick to qualify for Friday’s semi-finals [7.40pm Irish time] as the heat winner.

“Yeah very happy with that,” she said afterwards. “I wasn’t really expecting to go and win it, I was just hoping to be pulled through. I didn’t know I was leading to be honest, I was just running.

“It’s really nice out here, good atmosphere and all that.”

O’Sullivan’s inclusion in the Ireland squad for this weekend’s championships in Hungary is a first indication that her preference is to run in the green vest, as she also qualifies to represent Australia.

The teenager can represent both countries up to U18 level, but will have to make a choice once she moves above that age bracket.

O’Sullivan’s talent is undeniable and she has underlined her pedigree in recent summers by claiming the Irish U17 title over 1,500m as well as the Australian U17 titles over 800m and 1,500m.

Sonia O'Sullivan with her daughter Sophie after tonight's heat. Source: Sasa Pahic Szabo/INPHO

On having her mother by her side at the championships, O’Sullivan added: “It’s really good to have her here for good support. To have her there and to be able to see her.”

Ireland’s Molly Brown narrowly missed out on a fastest qualifier spot in the 800m semi-finals after finishing fourth in her heat in a time of 2:16.94.

Earlier, Sarah Glennon (Mullingar Harriers) and Emily MacHugh (Naas) got Irish interest underway in Hungary in the girls’ 5km race walk.

Glennon finished 12th in 25:36.73 while MacHugh was unfortunately disqualified.

Simone Lalor (St Laurence O’Toole) ran 56.96 in the heats of the 400m and just missed out on advancing to the semi-finals by one place.

Miranda Tcheutchoua (Lusk) finished ninth in group B of the hammer and 21st overall with a best throw of 58.31m.

In the 100m heats, Patience Jumbo-Gula (St Gerard’s Dundalk) impressed with victory in a time of 11.80 to advance to the semi-finals, while Conor Morey (Leevale) and Israel Olatunde (Dundealgan) qualified for the semi-finals of the boys’ event.

How about that for a championship debut?



Sophie O'Sullivan, daughter of 1998 European 5000m and 10,000m champion Sonia O'Sullivan, won the second heat of the 800m at the European U18 Championships. pic.twitter.com/EHD30KaGFR — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 5, 2018

