Sending good wishes to Alex Ferguson and more tweets of the week

Rio Ferdinand

Praying for good health boss! pic.twitter.com/nX61uciQMg — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 6, 2018

Simon Zebo

Thank you Thomond Park

It’s been a privilege to play in this incredible stadium in front of our incredible supporters..

My happiest memories on a rugby pitch have been here and I won’t be forgetting them anytime soon

Lots of love

Zeebs x pic.twitter.com/HeMrWq4uYv — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) May 5, 2018

James Milner

Brian O’Driscoll

Congrats to @docallaghan4 on an incredible 19/20 year top flight career. One of the best pros that ‘got it’ from an early age and set the bar as to where we needed to get to. Was fun playing alongside you going all the way back to Irish schoolboys. We eat burgers in retirement! — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) April 30, 2018

Nathan Mullins

And if they ask where I’m from just point to the hills & say “go all the way up” 😛 pic.twitter.com/ctHKoWOXXn — Nathan Mullins (@NMullins7) May 5, 2018

Gennady Golovkin

Mohamed Salah

Very fortunate to be adding another award in my first season playing with this great group of players! Lovren did you vote for me? pic.twitter.com/lO7DdAzbuS — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) April 30, 2018

Ronan O’Gara

Christy Moore blaring out in PJ O Brien’s in Melbourne... 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻#oh Lisdoonvarna — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) May 2, 2018

Cian Healy

Time to finally take up your role as a stand up comic @andrew_trimble! Been a pleasure to work with you mate and congrats on everything. Enjoy the real world 🤣 — Cian Healy (@ProperChurch) May 3, 2018

Gary Lineker

Wish Steven Gerrard all the very best with Rangers. If he’s even half as good a manager as he was a player, he’ll be triumphant. Been great working with him on the telly. Smart, knowledgeable and driven. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 4, 2018

