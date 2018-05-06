Sending good wishes to Alex Ferguson and more tweets of the week

Rio Ferdinand
Praying for good health boss! pic.twitter.com/nX61uciQMg— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 6, 2018
Simon Zebo
Thank you Thomond Park— Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) May 5, 2018
It’s been a privilege to play in this incredible stadium in front of our incredible supporters..
My happiest memories on a rugby pitch have been here and I won’t be forgetting them anytime soon
Lots of love
Zeebs x pic.twitter.com/HeMrWq4uYv
James Milner
Anyone got any tips for getting a Champions League logo off a face? #glowing #uclfinal #whofancieskiev #9assists #minusonegoal pic.twitter.com/niNoXBtJPv— James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 2, 2018
Brian O’Driscoll
Congrats to @docallaghan4 on an incredible 19/20 year top flight career. One of the best pros that ‘got it’ from an early age and set the bar as to where we needed to get to. Was fun playing alongside you going all the way back to Irish schoolboys. We eat burgers in retirement!— Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) April 30, 2018
Nathan Mullins
And if they ask where I’m from just point to the hills & say “go all the way up” 😛 pic.twitter.com/ctHKoWOXXn— Nathan Mullins (@NMullins7) May 5, 2018
Gennady Golovkin
Respect Boxing pic.twitter.com/wqR7sww50A— Gennady Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) May 6, 2018
Mohamed Salah
Very fortunate to be adding another award in my first season playing with this great group of players! Lovren did you vote for me? pic.twitter.com/lO7DdAzbuS— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) April 30, 2018
Ronan O’Gara
Christy Moore blaring out in PJ O Brien’s in Melbourne... 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻#oh Lisdoonvarna— Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) May 2, 2018
Cian Healy
Time to finally take up your role as a stand up comic @andrew_trimble! Been a pleasure to work with you mate and congrats on everything. Enjoy the real world 🤣— Cian Healy (@ProperChurch) May 3, 2018
Gary Lineker
Wish Steven Gerrard all the very best with Rangers. If he’s even half as good a manager as he was a player, he’ll be triumphant. Been great working with him on the telly. Smart, knowledgeable and driven.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 4, 2018
